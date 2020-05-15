You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian dad dies of COVID-19 after branding pandemic fake news on social media 

Egyptian dad dies of COVID-19 after branding pandemic fake news on social media 

Doctors at the Sheikh Zayed hospital in Cairo intubate a patient. Egypt has reported over 10,000 Covid-19 cases so far. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2cgbq

Updated 7 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa

Egyptian dad dies of COVID-19 after branding pandemic fake news on social media 

  • After contracting the virus he posted to social media admitting his mistakes, explaining the serious nature of the COVID-19, and calling on people to stay at home.
  • Mohamed Wahdan on Tuesday and will be buried in his home village of Taha Shobra
Updated 7 sec ago
Mohamed El-Shamaa

Cairo: An Egyptian dad who posted a video on social media claiming the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was fake news has died after contracting the virus. 

Tourism worker Mohamed Wahdan, 29, failed to heed World Health Organization and Egyptian Ministry of Health warnings about the global threat posed by COVID-19, dismissing it on Facebook as a story fabricated by the US to damage the Chinese economy. 

In his post on March 16, Wahdan, who lived with his wife and daughter in the Munefeya governorate north of Cairo, urged his fellow Egyptians to carry on with their lives as normal. He also criticized food hoarders and the closure of gyms while acknowledging the need to take precautionary measures against COVID-19. 

However, soon after downplaying the seriousness of the virus, he started showing symptoms and was admitted to an isolation hospital south of Cairo after testing positive for COVID-19. By that time, he had already infected his brother and father with the virus. 

Two days after being taken into hospital Wahdan’s health started to deteriorate but when he was able, he posted videos on his Facebook page admitting his mistakes, explaining the serious nature of the virus, and calling on people to stay at home. 

“I was told to stay at home and not to go out, but I didn’t take such warnings seriously as I was pursuing a false life,” he said. “Please do not take the virus lightly because it is a fatal disease that destroys every part of your body. 

“Hunger will not kill you. Do not risk your life. The disease is spreading in Egypt especially in Munefeya. Unfortunately, my siblings contracted the virus from me. Stay in your homes because this is a lethal disease. Please kindly pray for me from your hearts that I be cured soon of the virus. God bless you all.” 

In Wahdan’s last post before he died, he could barely talk. His friends announced his death on Tuesday and his funeral was held in his home village of Taha Shobra. 

On May 4, after his father had tested positive for COVID-19, Wahdan took to Facebook and said: “Please pray for my father Nady Wahdan who is currently in the chest hospital, because he has coronavirus. He is in bad shape. Please, God, help us through this. I wonder who will be next?” 

After becoming infected himself, Wahdan started posting online videos from the quarantine hospital, despite sometimes being unable to talk due to fever, to document his suffering and warn others of the dangers of the disease. In one, just before his death, he said: “I am dying.” 

A friend of Wahdan described him as an athlete and someone who always enjoyed good health. The pal, who wished to remain anonymous, told Arab News that Wahdan’s father was in hospital in the city of Shebein El-Kom and his brother, Bahaa, was receiving treatment elsewhere. He said both were in a stable condition but had not been told about Wahdan’s death. 

Mohamed Allam, vice chairman of an isolation hospital in the Egyptian city of Matrouh, said the fear and panic Wahdan had shown in some of his posts, were due to the constant pain and fever he had been experiencing. 

On Facebook, Allam said: “This does not necessarily happen to everyone. In a few cases the pain is extreme, and the fever goes on for days causing much more pain in the body and affecting a patient’s state of mind. Panic in such cases will not make things any better. 

“No one should face the beginning of the disease while in a state of surrender thinking that they will eventually die. Only God knows when we will die. There are very high rates of recovery. Of course, the disease has defeated some people but still, they are few.”

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt

Related

Middle-East
Egypt presses on with new capital in the desert amid virus outbreak
Middle-East
Egypt receives $2.77 bln in IMF emergency financing

Beirut reimposes lockdown as army arrests smugglers on Syrian border

Updated 27 min 53 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Beirut reimposes lockdown as army arrests smugglers on Syrian border

  • Lebanon is also facing a new crisis due to the collapse of the national currency
Updated 27 min 53 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The streets of Beirut and other regions across Lebanon were empty on Thursday, which marked the beginning of the four-day lockdown reimposed by the government in an attempt to contain the country’s newest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. 

The Lebanese Army, Internal Security Forces (ISF) and municipal police patrolled the streets to catch anyone violating the measures, while ISF armored vehicles were deployed on the streets of Beirut and check points were set up across the country. 

The exchange rate of the dollar to the Lebanese pound (LBP) slightly decreased on the black market in light of the closure of banks and money exchange shops. It was bought for LBP4,150 and sold for LBP4,250. 

Pharmacies, bakeries, food stores and gas stations were exempted from closing, while security forces caught and issued tickets to beachgoers. 

People in Tripoli were outraged by the total lockdown amid the economic crisis they are suffering from. Some even tried to open their shops by force on Wednesday night but, the security forces prevented them from doing so. 

During a Cabinet meeting held on Thursday, the minister of health, Hamad Hassan, announced: “The ministry’s medical teams were deployed in various regions across the country as part of a widespread campaign aimed at testing those who came in contact with confirmed cases and those suspected of carrying the virus, in order to update the data related to the country’s epidemiological situation.” 

Hassan is scheduled to provide the government with a report on Sunday, showcasing the information gathered during the lockdown “so that we can work accordingly.” 

The third phase of the country’s repatriation process started on Thursday with Middle East Airlines (MEA) aircraft bringing back Lebanese nationals who had been tested for COVID-19 from Istanbul, Riyadh, Paris, Abuja, Abu Dhabi and London. 

Lebanese diplomatic sources told Arab News: “The repatriation of Lebanese citizens will continue to take place by air. So far, we do not intend to bring them back by sea.” 

Lebanon is now facing a new crisis due to the collapse of the national currency, with people no longer able to pay the wages of the country’s hundreds of foreign workers in dollars. Lebanon hosts around 250,000 Asian and African domestic workers. 

Amid the ongoing discussions between the Lebanese government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni noted: “we are satisfied with the initial discussions and expect upcoming discussions to be as constructive.” 

FASTFACT

People in Tripoli were outraged by the total lockdown amid the economic crisis they are suffering from. Some even tried to open their shops by force on Wednesday night but, the security forces prevented them from doing so.

With these discussions expected to take a long time, opposing voices are increasingly criticizing the performance of Hassan Diab’s government when dealing with the smuggling of goods subsidized by the Lebanese government, such as flour and diesel, through illegal crossings. 

“In a week, the forces deployed along the northern and eastern Lebanese-Syrian borders have arrested 25 persons and seized 10 tankers and 2 pickup trucks carrying around 215,000 liters of diesel along with 2 tankers and 4 pickup trucks carrying 71 tons of flour,” the Lebanese Army declared on Thursday. 

During its session, the cabinet decided to seize all the tankers and trucks smuggling goods across the borders and confiscate their cargo for the benefit of the Lebanese Army. 

Many responded to the secretary-general of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, after he called on the Lebanese government to coordinate with the Syrian regime in order to find a solution for illegal crossings. 

“The issue of illegal crossings is being used to blackmail the Lebanese people just like the issue of the Syrian refugees. They can either accept a complete normalization of the relations with the Syrian regime or the situation remains as it is. Either way, the Syrian regime does not want the refugees back and Hezbollah has security and financial interests in keeping the already-known crossings,” said former minister Richard Kouyoumjian. 

Sami Gemayel, head of the Kataeb Party, said: “Hezbollah’s control over the government deprives it of the independence needed to do what needs to be done to save Lebanon, particularly mobilizing international and Arab support, which is essential to overcome this crisis. 

“International support will not be provided as long as the government in controlled by Hezbollah and the borders with Syria are wide open, because someone said that it is forbidden to address this issue,” Gemayel added. 

The Lebanese president’s son-in-law, Chamel Roukoz, launched a campaign in light of “the crimes committed against the homeland.” He asked for ways to look into corruption cases and the possibility of following up on them without any political and confessional reservations.” 

Roukoz criticized those in power, including the president’s other son-in-law and head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, and said: “You all knew that the country was on the verge of collapse. It seems like each one of you saw in its collapse a blow to his opponents and a chance to get revenge.” 

The National Initiative Movement, which is an initiative that brings together intellectuals, former politicians and public affairs activists, questioned “the government’s ability to restore the international community’s confidence while abiding by the orders of Nasrallah, who controls its negotiations and sets the conditions for obtaining soft loans. 

“The organized smuggling operations of the dollars for the benefit of the Syrian regime and Hezbollah, come within a plan to seize the state’s assets and properties and undermine its banking sector as a preparation to selling its assets to the forces loyal to those controlling the country’s fate,” the movement stressed.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
UN chief calls on Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah
Middle-East
Lebanon to reinstate total lockdown amid spike in infections

Latest updates

Egyptian dad dies of COVID-19 after branding pandemic fake news on social media 
Italian MP causes outrage with ‘neo-terrorist’ slur
France’s ex-first lady hails Saudi Arabia’s evolution
Beirut reimposes lockdown as army arrests smugglers on Syrian border
How Saudi Arabia’s King Fahad National Library is preserving Islamic history for posterity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.