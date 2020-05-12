Egypt receives $2.77 bln in IMF emergency financing

CAIRO: Egypt has received $2.77 billion in emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund, its state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a senior central bank source.
The IMF had approved the funds on Monday in an effort to help Egypt to contend with the new coronavirus pandemic that has brought tourism to a standstill and triggered capital flight.
