You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisia eases lockdown as zero cases registered in five days

Tunisia eases lockdown as zero cases registered in five days

People leave a train station, as Tunisia relaxes some of its lockdown rules while keeping other restrictions in place, as preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, in La Marsa, Tunisia. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vsmdn

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Tunisia eases lockdown as zero cases registered in five days

  • For the fifth consecutive day no new cases were registered in the North African country which has declared 1,032 cases of coronavirus
  • Tunisia started easing strict confinement measures last week
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Retail shops and supermarkets reopened Friday in Tunisia after the government announced zero coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day.
In a statement published overnight, the health ministry also said that 217 patients still carry the COVID-17 virus, three of whom are being treated in hospital.
But for the fifth consecutive day no new cases were registered in the North African country which has declared 1,032 cases of coronavirus, including 45 deaths, since March 2.
With infections slowing, retail stores, open-air markets and supermarkets have reopened, but authorities are urging citizens to stay vigilant and respect hygiene measures.
On Wednesday, President Kais Saied shortened an overnight curfew that has been in place since March 22.
Tunisia started easing strict confinement measures last week.

Topics: Coronavirus Tunisia

Related

Lifestyle
French-Tunisian star Sonia Ben Ammar donates facemasks to retirement homes
Middle-East
Needy Tunisians get food aid via text messages

Iran reports 2,102 new virus cases, highest in over month

Updated 20 min 22 sec ago
AFP

Iran reports 2,102 new virus cases, highest in over month

  • Iran stopped publishing provincial figures for the coronavirus last month
  • Experts both at home and abroad have voiced skepticism about Iran’s official figures, saying the real toll could be much higher
Updated 20 min 22 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Friday reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in more than a month as it warned of clusters hitting new regions.
The Islamic republic has struggled to contain the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease since its first cases emerged in mid-February.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 2,102 new cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 116,635.
That figure is the highest Iran has announced for a single day since April 6.
Jahanpour said the virus had claimed another 48 lives over the same period, raising the overall death toll to 6,902.
The southwestern province of Khuzestan remained “red” — the top level of Iran’s color-coded risk scale.
Several more provinces could be added to that level of alert, he said.
“Other provinces that we may see rising infections in are Lorestan, Sistan and Baluchistan, and East Azerbaijan,” Jahanpour said in televised remarks.
The spokesman issued what he called a “warning” to residents of the provinces to observe health protocols.
Lorestan lies in western Iran, East Azerbaijan in the northwest, and Sistan and Baluchistan in the southeast bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Jahanpour had said on Thursday that North Khorasan province in the northeast may also be close to “critical condition.”
Khuzestan is the only province so far where authorities have reimposed stringent measures like shutting businesses after a countrywide relaxation in April.
Iran stopped publishing provincial figures for the coronavirus last month.
Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 91,836 have recovered and been discharged.
Experts both at home and abroad have voiced skepticism about Iran’s official figures, saying the real toll could be much higher.

Topics: Coronavirus Iran

Related

Media
Press-rights group urges Iran to release journalist jailed for BBC interview
Middle-East
Noose tightens around Iran with sanctions threat by US

Latest updates

US to restrict Huawei development of semiconductors
Tunisia eases lockdown as zero cases registered in five days
Iran reports 2,102 new virus cases, highest in over month
France urges caution as first post-coronavirus lockdown weekend beckons
Germany in recession as economy shrinks 2.2% in the first quarter

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.