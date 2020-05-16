You are here

Fear: How our bodies respond and what we can do to manage

Stress affects how a person thinks, feels, acts and relates to others — and it produces myriad negative health effects. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 May 2020
Deema Al Khudair

  • ‘The best way to view the relationship between mental and physical health is as an ecosystem’
JEDDAH: The pandemic has sparked a global fear so intense that something as simple as grocery shopping feels like a life-threatening risk. Many people think they are experiencing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) symptoms when they have none.

Aya Anan currently works with the American International School in Jeddah. She is a Saudi licensed assistant psychologist with a master’s degree in mental health. She explained the effect of the mind on the body in a state of fear.
“In my opinion, the best way to view the relationship between mental and physical health is as an ecosystem. Rather than focus on any one element, we must care for it as a whole because all the different elements tie into one another. A small change may lead to a ripple effect that could impact the environment as a whole,” she said.
In psychology, she said, stress can be defined as the feeling of emotional strain and pressure. It affects how a person thinks, feels, acts and relates to others — and it produces myriad negative health effects.
“Most people feel an increase in heart rate, while some feel a tightness in their stomach. Studies have shown that digestion is inhibited during moments of stress, which may affect the health of the digestive system and cause ulcers,” she said.
“Adrenaline released during a stress response may cause ulcers, exhaustion and muscle soreness. Stress can also affect the immune system by increasing blood pressure.”
Anan said that accepting our emotions and realizing that fear and anxiety are normal responses are healthy steps in coping with a stressful situation.
“Allow yourself to sit with your feelings and assess which reactions benefit you and which can hinder you.”
According to Anan, fear and anxiousness are survival mechanisms that are not always negative. They only pose an issue if they control our lives or hinder us from achieving our goals.
She explained that a great way to disengage from the fear response is to combat that fear with facts and distinguish between the things we can control or change and those we cannot.

FASTFACT

The WHO defines health as a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.

“Be aware of the necessary precautions. Wear a mask and gloves when going out in public, keep the proper distance from others, wash your hands. And remind yourself you can recover from the disease and that catching it does not mean that you will have it for life,” Anan said.
Majed Khattab, a senior psychiatry resident at the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, said that the relationship between mind and body is reciprocal — the state of mind affects the physical body as much as the body affects the mind.
“Fear is a normal emotion that is sometimes beneficial in preparing the body to react in an appropriate way,” he told Arab News. “But what has a clear negative impact on us is exaggerated fear, which is usually the result of a mismatch between the anticipated future and its expected threat.”
A state of continuous fear activates the fight-or-flight response in the human body, which places high level of stress on the body, exhausting it in different ways, including weakening the immune system and thus making us more vulnerable to illness.
He added that sometimes fear leads people to misinterpret perceptions of physical health.
“That may lead us to wrongly assume we have an illness or may make us exaggerate the severity of any ongoing condition.”
Khattab said it is important to realize that the goal is not to eliminate fear but rather to know how to manage it by having a better understanding of the threat causing it.
“In the case of the COVID-19 outbreaks, a proper understanding of the virus from reliable sources is key to reducing fear and implementing the necessary behaviors to avoid spreading the virus,” said Khattab.
He explained that the psychological state of a patient can affect how he or she experiences symptoms and that a calm and resilient state of mind usually facilitates recovery from illness.
“It’s essential for a COVID-19 patient to talk openly with his or her physician to have a solid expectation about the course of illness,” he said, adding: ”Knowing that the majority of patients make a full recovery and that even the minority who may develop complications recover as well is quite reassuring.”
The significant effect of psychological factors on the course of illnesses is well established in the medical field.
“The elderly and other high-risk groups face a more difficult challenge in managing the stress of falling ill with COVID-19, which could negatively impact recovery. That’s why it’s important to address their stress and manage it properly,” Khattab said.

From China to Saudi Arabia: Doctor fights COVID-19 on frontline

  • Bashir: I was scared, but gradually with time I got used to it
  • Bashir sees up to 20 new COVID-19 cases on average
RIYADH: A Saudi medical intern who studied in China is working on the frontline in the Kingdom’s fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Maaz Bashir, 27, who graduated from Hebei North University’s medical school last January, treats patients in the morning and spends his nights volunteering in quarantine centers.

He learned about the killer virus in the last few weeks of his studies in China but had not expected to be part of the Saudi teams combating the pandemic so soon after returning home.

“I was scared, but gradually with time I got used to it. Now I deal with COVID-19 patients every day and I see up to 20 new cases on average; it has become part of my work routine,” he said.

During the first days of the outbreak, Bashir received training on how to deal with the virus and its patients, which helped him overcome his fear and qualified him to work with the team at King Fahd Hospital in Madinah.

Members of Bashir’s family, especially his mother, had concerns about him contracting COVID-19 and calming their fears was one of the challenges he had to face.

“As a medical intern, I couldn’t contain my enthusiasm to learn and try different new experiences. My mother was convinced only after she saw my determination to pursue this noble mission. Now she supports me,” he said. 

However, his family’s backing has placed a heavier responsibility on his shoulders in ensuring he does not expose them to the infection. He isolates himself at home and undergoes regular tests for COVID-19 as do his hospital colleagues.

Bashir said that witnessing new patients testing positive for COVID-19 could sometimes be emotional and extremely difficult to deal with. “I can’t forget one kid who had renal failure and tested positive for COVID-19. Such child victims really break my heart.”

He urged others to join the country’s battle against the virus by looking for volunteer jobs in quarantine centers or hospitals.

Bashir plans to continue his higher education in China when the health crisis is over and after he completes his internship program, saying that he won a scholarship from the same university he graduated from in China.

He pointed out that over the last couple of years he had witnessed a growing interest among Saudis to study in China. “I received many questions through my Twitter account from Saudis who showed an interest in completing their studies in China.”

Bashir speaks Arabic, English, Chinese and Burmese (the official language of Myanmar), learning the last two while he was a student in China. He studied medicine in Syria for two years but left shortly after war broke out in the country, heading to China in 2015.

