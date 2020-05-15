What We Are Buying Today: Thinker Box

Finding stimulating and inspiring gifts for kids with a scientific mind can be quite a challenge. But help might be at hand through the Thinker Box. The Saudi project aims to build a community of young innovators for the future and is designed to develop skills such as problem-solving, creativity, and innovation through play.
Produced by Smart Knights for education schemes, the company’s goal is to change the concept of teaching and learning from boring to fun, interesting, and useful.
More than 25 different boxes cover general scientific topics such as solar energy, electric circuits, energy transformation, motion and speed, and wireless communication. The focus is on encouraging children to learn and develop their skills while integrating different areas of knowledge including science, technology, engineering, art, and math.
Thinker Box targets age groups three to seven, seven to 16, and an advanced version for users aged 16 and over and can be used by schools and parents to help teach kids. For more information visit https://salla.sa/thinker.box or Instagram at @thinker_box.
