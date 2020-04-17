What We Are Buying Today: Tally Storks Baby Moccasins

Watching your toddler walking with unsteady steps for the first time must be one of the dearest moments in life — after that moment, you will start to take those little feet seriously, and they will need a good pair of shoes.

Tally Storks Baby Moccasins is a Saudi brand for toddlers’ moccasin shoes, founded by Tala Hariri, a lawyer and entrepreneur obsessed with stylish footwear.

The name of the store is inspired by the stork, a bird believed to bring children to married couples in mythology. Moccasins, meanwhile, are a type of soft leather shoe without a separate heel, in a style originating from Native Americans.

To maintain the correct physical development of your toddlers, you need to make sure they wear a pair of shoes that will provide them healthy, easy walking that are sturdy but also lightweight to help them walk safely whilst also leaving them unencumbered.

The brand offers worldwide classic designs of moccasins, made of 100 percent genuine leather. The baby moccasins are available in 13 different colors and styles, and are handmade.

Shopping for toddlers is one of the most joyful experiences for any young mother, where she can pick the style for her child to reflect her favorite fashion styles. Tally Storks Baby Moccasins is an ideal choice for almost any customer.

If you are planning for Eid shopping for your toddler, check out the Eid collection, featuring a range of vibrant new colors. To find out more about Tally Storks Baby Moccasins, visit the online store at www.tallystorks.com.