What We Are Buying Today: Tally Storks Baby Moccasins

Updated 54 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Watching your toddler walking with unsteady steps for the first time must be one of the dearest moments in life — after that moment, you will start to take those little feet seriously, and they will need a good pair of shoes. 

Tally Storks Baby Moccasins is a Saudi brand for toddlers’ moccasin shoes, founded by Tala Hariri, a lawyer and entrepreneur obsessed with stylish footwear.

The name of the store is inspired by the stork, a bird believed to bring children to married couples in mythology. Moccasins, meanwhile, are a type of soft leather shoe without a separate heel, in a style originating from Native Americans. 

To maintain the correct physical development of your toddlers, you need to make sure they wear a pair of shoes that will provide them healthy, easy walking that are sturdy but also lightweight to help them walk safely whilst also leaving them unencumbered.

The brand offers worldwide classic designs of moccasins, made of 100 percent genuine leather. The baby moccasins are available in 13 different colors and styles, and are handmade.

Shopping for toddlers is one of the most joyful experiences for any young mother, where she can pick the style for her child to reflect her favorite fashion styles. Tally Storks Baby Moccasins is an ideal choice for almost any customer.

If you are planning for Eid shopping for your toddler, check out the Eid collection, featuring a range of vibrant new colors. To find out more about Tally Storks Baby Moccasins, visit the online store at www.tallystorks.com.

Saudi artist draws on Grand Mosque’s closure for painting inspiration

RIYADH: A cleaner kneels in the courtyard of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, the only worshipper in the normally bustling holy site. The moment of emptiness, stillness and contemplation is captured in a painting that has moved Muslims during the global health emergency.

The painting reflects the historic decision taken by Saudi Arabia’s authorities to close the Grand Mosque for prayers to prevent the spread of coronavirus and protect people from infection. 

Saudi artist Nabila Abuljadayel produced the artwork — called “Isjod wa Iqtareb” (Prostrate and Draw Near) — during the Kingdom’s coronavirus lockdown.

Abuljadayel, who is a Goodwill Ambassador for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, said the idea for the painting came from reality. 

“My inspiration for this piece was based on the unprecedented and unparalleled moment it dawned on me that, for the first time in my life, I would not be able to visit Al-Haram (Grand Mosque),” she told Arab News. “It made me realize what an honor, privilege and blessing it was to be able to do that.”

She realized that the only ones who maintained such an elevated status — to visit the Grand Mosque — were those who had dedicated their lives to serve the holy site by tending to it. 

“Those same nameless, faceless anonymous workers, whom we tend to take for granted, had the best opportunity in the world,” she added. 

The Kingdom suspended all Umrah pilgrimages last month over coronavirus fears, and authorities cleared out the Grand Mosque in preparation for disinfection and sterilization measures.

“These men, who serve Allah night and day, were the ones who now worshipped there alone,” she said. 

“This event embodies our faith. It reaffirms the importance of humility. It demonstrates how we are all equal in the sight of God.”

The artist drew inspiration from the UK’s Queen Elizabeth by saying she hoped that people would be able to take pride in how they responded to the challenge, as well as the words of King Salman to talk about the coronavirus crisis and how society was addressing it.

“This crisis will turn into a piece of history that proves man’s defiance in the face of this hardship humankind is experiencing.”

Muslims expressed their appreciation for the painting and the sentiments behind it.

Areej Al-Rowaily (@al_areej_des) tweeted: “The anonymous soldiers are the only ones left. Created by Nabila Abuljadayel.”

Mohammed Al-Qadi (@moealqadi) said that everyone was absent and “those who served this pure house” remained praying in front of the Kaaba, while Fahda Bint Saud (@fahdabntsaud) said she was touched by the artwork and described it as “one of the most beautiful paintings.”

