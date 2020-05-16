You are here

Over 250 global artists urge Israel to end Gaza blockade

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 when the Islamist movement Hamas started controlling the enclave, affecting almost 2 million residents there. (AFP)
Updated 16 May 2020
AFP

  • The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007
AFP

PARIS: More than 250 global artists and writers including rocker Peter Gabriel, director Ken Loach and actor Viggo Mortensen have appealed to Israel to stop the “siege” of Gaza, saying the coronavirus epidemic could have a devastating effect in “the world’s largest open air prison.”
“Long before the global outbreak of COVID-19 threatened to overwhelm the already devastated health care system in Gaza, the UN had predicted that the blockaded coastal strip would be unlivable by 2020,” the online letter said.
“With the pandemic, Gaza’s almost two million inhabitants, predominantly refugees, face a mortal threat in the world’s largest open-air prison,” it added.
Other signatories included poet Taha Adnan, Canadian writer Naomi Klein and British group Massive Attack.
The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 when the Islamist movement Hamas started controlling the enclave.
Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since but reached a truce in late 2018 that was renewed after successive flare-ups last year.
“Well before the ongoing crisis, Gaza’s hospitals were already stretched to breaking point through lack of essential resources denied by Israel’s siege. Its health care system could not cope with the thousands of gunshot wounds, leading to many amputations,” the artists said.
“Reports of the first cases of coronavirus in densely-populated Gaza are therefore deeply disturbing,” they said.
“We back Amnesty International’s call on all world governments to impose a military embargo on Israel until it fully complies with its obligations under international law.”

Topics: Gaza strip Israel

AFP

BEIRUT: Sixteen people in Lebanon, mostly Syrians, have been arrested for money transfers and “illegal” currency exchange operations, the army said Saturday, amid a government crackdown on exchange rate manipulation.
The army said it had arrested 13 Syrians and three Lebanese, who were carrying out “money transfers and illegal currency exchange transactions, using licensed companies and offices as a front,” in a statement.
The suspects used an “unlicensed online platform belonging to one of the financial companies,” to carry out the financial transactions, the statement said.
The Lebanese pound has been pegged to the dollar at 1,507 since 1997 but the country’s worst economic crisis in decades has seen its value plunge to beyond 4,000 on the black market.
The government has sought to stem the fall by launching a nationwide crackdown on money changers it alleges are exchanging the pound for dollars at a rate weaker than the 3,200 per dollar permitted by the central bank.
During the arrests, the army seized “significant sums” but also computers and laptops used in these operations, the statement added, specifying that the arrests took place in twelve regions across Lebanon.
The network sent dollars with motorists across the border to Syria, specifically to the northwestern province of Idlib, a security official said, referring to a region controlled by Al-Qaeda-linked extremists and allied rebels.
After land borders closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the network started using an “illegal online platform” controlled by a Lebanese money changer, the official added.
Security forces this week arrested that suspect, and found “hundreds of thousands of dollars” stashed in his Beirut home, he said.
Investigations later led to a Syrian residing in Lebanon who was also arrested for involvement in the plot along with several of his Lebanese and Syrian affiliates, according to the official.
Lebanon has long been a conduit for foreign currency entering war-torn Syria, a country heavily sanctioned by the US and Europe.
The value of the Syrian currency has also fallen markedly.
Lebanon is in the thick of its worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war, compounded by the coronavirus epidemic.
A liquidity crunch has seen banks in Lebanon halt dollar transfers and withdrawals.
Dozens of money exchange offices have been raided by security forces in recent weeks after their personnel allegedly purchased dollars at black market rates.
The head of the money changers’ union, Mahmoud Mrad and the central bank’s director of monetary operations, Mazen Hamdan, are among the many arrested for alleged exchange rate manipulation.
Commenting on charges against Hamdan, the central bank denied any “manipulation in currency exchange markets.”

Topics: Lebanon

