Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 583 to 174,355

Above, a medical worker conducts a mobile testing for the coronavirus in Berlin, Germany on May 14, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Germany’s reported death toll rose by 33 to 7,914, tally shows
BERLIN, May 17 : The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 583 to 174,355, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 33 to 7,914, the tally showed.

Topics: Coronavirus Germany

