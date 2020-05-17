BERLIN, May 17 : The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 583 to 174,355, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 33 to 7,914, the tally showed.
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 583 to 174,355
