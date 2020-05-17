You are here

New drive-in cinema set to open in Sharjah

Sharjah is getting its very own drive-in cinema. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 17 May 2020
Arab News

New drive-in cinema set to open in Sharjah

Updated 17 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: With the coronavirus showing no signs of letting down, it’s unlikely that cinemas will re-open in the foreseeable future. But, movie-goers in the UAE  frustrated by the closure of cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to watch films from the comfort of their own car at a new drive-in theater opening in Sharjah on July 1.

The new drive-in cinema will be housed in Madar at Aljada, Sharjah’s new entertainment complex and it is being launched in collaboration with Urban Entertainment, a Dubai-based company known for hosting outdoor screenings at its Habtoor Grand location. 

Films will be screened on a nightly basis at 8pm. 

It's the second drive-in movie concept to launch in the UAE amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, VOX Cinemas announced the launch of a drive-in movie theater at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. 

Egyptian social media star arrested for 'violating family values'

Updated 17 May 2020
Arab News

Egyptian social media star arrested for ‘violating family values’

  • The 22-year-old is the second Egyptian woman to be arrested for posting videos deemed in violation of societal principles and values in recent months
Updated 17 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: An Egyptian social media star has been arrested on suspicion of “violating family values” and “establishing, managing and using [websites and social media accounts] with the aim of committing those crimes,” Egypt’s Ministry of Interior announced on Friday evening.

Mawada El-Adhm, 22, was arrested on Thursday and will remain in jail for a few days pending investigations, reports Youm7.

According to a statement, Egypt’s General Department for the Protection of Moral Values of the Ministry of Interior managed to arrest the social media star after she had fled her home in New Cairo following an arrest warrant being issued by prosecutors. Police tracked El-Adhm’s car, internet usage and mobile phone to October 6 City where she was arrested.

Authorities have not clarified whether El-Adhm was arrested in relation to any particular video or incident.

It’s not the first time El-Adhm experienced a run-in with the law. She was detained and later released on bail in March after posting a video on social media that showed her violating the COVID-19 nationwide curfew.

The 22-year-old is the second Egyptian woman to be arrested for posting videos deemed in violation of societal principles and values in recent months.

Haneen Hossam, a 20-year-old archaeology student at Cairo University was accused of human trafficking and arrested for “inciting debauchery, immorality and violating public morals” after she posted a clip on short-video sharing platform Likee stating that young women and girls can earn up to $3000 by “making live videos and talking to strangers.”

