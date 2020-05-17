New drive-in cinema set to open in Sharjah

DUBAI: With the coronavirus showing no signs of letting down, it’s unlikely that cinemas will re-open in the foreseeable future. But, movie-goers in the UAE frustrated by the closure of cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to watch films from the comfort of their own car at a new drive-in theater opening in Sharjah on July 1.

The new drive-in cinema will be housed in Madar at Aljada, Sharjah’s new entertainment complex and it is being launched in collaboration with Urban Entertainment, a Dubai-based company known for hosting outdoor screenings at its Habtoor Grand location.

Films will be screened on a nightly basis at 8pm.

It's the second drive-in movie concept to launch in the UAE amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, VOX Cinemas announced the launch of a drive-in movie theater at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.