Blood-thinning drugs can help save lives of COVID-19 patients: UK doctors

Blood-thinning drugs can help save the lives of patients suffering from COVID-19, British doctors have discovered after finding a clear link between the disease and blood clotting. (File/AP)
Updated 17 May 2020
Arab News

  • Doctors believe that using anticoagulants carefully can eventually save patients from dying of COVID-19
  • “It does sort of explain the rather extraordinary clinical picture that is being observed with people becoming very hypoxic, very low on oxygen,” Prof Openshaw said
Updated 17 May 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Blood-thinning drugs can help save the lives of patients suffering from COVID-19, British doctors have discovered after finding a clear link between the disease and blood clotting.  
Specialists at the Royal Brompton Hospital’s severe respiratory failure service used hi-tech CT scans to take images of lung function in patients most seriously affected by the disease, the hospital’s website reported.  
They found that all patients tested suffered a lack of blood flow, which suggested they had clotting within the small vessels in their lungs. 
The clinical team at the hospital told the Sunday Telegraph that this “partly explains why some patients are dying of lung failure through lack of oxygen in the blood.”
Doctors believe that using anticoagulants carefully can eventually save patients from dying of the disease, but that testing will have to be rigorous and careful as the drugs can also have serious consequences. Treatment would also have to start “very early” to prevent clots forming, the website added.  
“These are very unwell patients, but I think the majority of patients will end up on significant therapeutic doses of blood-thinning agents as we learn more about this disease,” said Dr. Brijesh Patel, senior intensivist and clinical senior lecturer at Royal Brompton and Imperial College, London. “If these interventions in the blood are implemented appropriately, they will save lives.”
Prof. Peter Openshaw, a specialist in experimental medicine at Imperial College and honorary physician at St. Mary’s Hospital, expressed optimism over the discovery at the Royal Brompton Hospital.
“It does sort of explain the rather extraordinary clinical picture that is being observed with people becoming very hypoxic, very low on oxygen and not really being particularly breathless,” he said. “That would fit with it having a blood vessel origin.”
Meanwhile, a former World Health Organization (WHO) director on Saturday said COVID-19 could “burn out naturally before any vaccine is developed.”
Prof. Karol Sikora, an oncologist and chief medical officer at Rutherford Health, tweeted that he thinks the UK population has “more immunity than estimated,” and the virus could “be petering out by itself.” Sikora said a “roughly similar pattern” could be seen everywhere.

India extends lockdown to May 31, to relax rules in some areas

Updated 17 May 2020
Reuters

India extends lockdown to May 31, to relax rules in some areas

  • India has now reported more cases than China, where the virus first emerged late last year
  • “New guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in lockdown restrictions,” the ministry said
Updated 17 May 2020
Reuters

NEW DELHI/AHMEDABAD: India on Sunday extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31, as cases exceeded 90,000 and further clashes erupted between police and stranded migrants.
Schools, malls and other public places will remain mostly closed, though rules will be relaxed in areas with low numbers of cases, according to an order from the interior ministry.
“New guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in lockdown restrictions,” the ministry said in a tweet accompanying the order.
Large gatherings are still prohibited, but outside of containment zones with high numbers of active cases “all other activities will be permitted,” it said, potentially allowing commerce and industry to reopen across much of the country.
Decisions on where to set containment zones would be decided by district authorities, the order said.
India has now reported more cases than China, where the virus first emerged late last year, although deaths at 2,872 remain much lower than China’s 4,600. The death toll in the United States and some European countries is much higher.
India’s lockdown, introduced on March 25 and extended several times, had been due to expire at midnight on Sunday.
The curbs have sparked a crisis for the hundreds of millions of Indians who rely on daily wages to survive.
With no work — and little public transport — many urban migrants attempting to return to their home villages have set out on gruelling journeys on foot or hitched rides in the back of trucks.
In Rajkot in the western state of Gujarat, more than 1,500 migrant workers blocked roads, damaged more than a dozen vehicles and threw stones at police on Sunday, after two special trains that were supposed to take them home got canceled.
A police official in Shapar told Reuters police baton-charged the migrants to disperse them, with several officers injured in the process.
“The workers had not gathered with the intention of violence. Two or three trains were rescheduled, but the workers misunderstood that the trains had been canceled, and resorted to violence,” Balram Meena, Rajkot’s superintendent of police, told local media.
“We are identifying the people who were involved in the violence,” Meena added.
At least 23 migrants were killed trying to reach their homes on Saturday when a truck crashed in northern India.
Sixteen migrant workers died on May 8 after being struck by a train. They had fallen asleep on the tracks while walking back to their village after losing their jobs in a coronavirus lockdown, police said.

