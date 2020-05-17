You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday

Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday

People watch Ramadan cannon firing to announce the time to break fast near a statue called “Egypt’s Renaissance” during Ramadan as Egypt ramps up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Giza, Egypt, May 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c3nh8

Updated 17 May 2020
Reuters

Egypt tightens coronavirus restrictions for Eid holiday

  • Shops, restaurants and parks will also be closed for the Eid holiday
Updated 17 May 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt will bring forward the start of its curfew by four hours to 5 p.m. and halt public transport from May 24 for six days during the Eid holiday, as it seeks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime minister said on Sunday.
Shops, restaurants, parks and beaches will be closed for the extended holiday at the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, and restrictions on citizens’ movements will remain in place for at least two weeks afterwards, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.
Egypt has reported 11,719 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 612 deaths. Daily increases in the number of cases have been rising as the government slightly eased a night curfew and other measures. The number of cases rose by 491 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.
Madbouly indicated that there could be a gradual reopening of some activities including sports clubs and restaurants from mid-June, and that a reopening of places of worship would also be considered.
After Eid, the curfew will last from 8pm-6am, as it did before Ramadan.
Anyone entering enclosed spaces with other citizens or taking public transport will be required to wear a mask, and the government was working on producing washable masks for general use, Madbouly said.

Topics: Egypt Ramadan Eid

Related

Lifestyle
Egypt’s Ramadan TV adverts are a star-studded show
Lifestyle
Egyptian social media star arrested for ‘violating family values’

Wear a mask or face jail in Qatar

Updated 39 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Wear a mask or face jail in Qatar

  • Violators of Qatar’s new rules will face up to three years in jail and fines of as much as $55,000
  • More than 32,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country
Updated 39 min 54 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Qatar on Sunday began enforcing the world’s toughest penalties of up to three years’ in prison for failing to wear masks in public, in a country with one of the highest coronavirus infection rates.
More than 32,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the tiny country — 1.2 percent of the 2.75 million population — although just 15 people have died.
Only the micro-states of San Marino and the Vatican have had higher per-capita infection rates, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
Violators of Qatar’s new rules will face up to three years in jail and fines of as much as $55,000.
Drivers alone in their vehicles are exempt from the requirement, but police erected checkpoints across the capital Doha on Sunday evening to check compliance by motorists.
Most customers gathered outside money lenders on Banks Street wore masks, while others produced a face covering when asked.
“From today it’s very strict,” said Majeed, a taxi driver waiting for business in the busy pedestrian area, who wore a black mask.
Heloisa, an expat resident, saw the steep penalties as “a bit of a scare tactic.”
Wearing a mask is currently mandatory in around 50 countries, although scientists are divided on their effectiveness.
Authorities in Chad have made it an offense to be unmasked in public, on pain of 15 days in prison. In Morocco, similar rules can see violators jailed for three months and fined up to 1,300 dirhams ($130).
Qatari authorities have warned that gatherings during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan may have increased infections.
Abdullatif Al-Khal, co-chair of Qatar’s National Pandemic Preparedness Committee, said Thursday that there was “a huge risk in gatherings of families” for Ramadan meals.
“(They) led to a significant increase in the number of infections among Qataris,” he said.
Mosques, along with schools, malls, and restaurants remain closed in Qatar to prevent the disease’s spread.
But construction sites remain open as Qatar prepares to host the 2022 World Cup, although foremen and government inspectors are attempting to enforce social distancing rules.
Officials have said workers at three stadiums have tested positive for the highly contagious respiratory virus. Masks have been compulsory for construction workers since April 26.
A 12-strong team of masked laborers kept their distance from one another as they worked under baking sun on a road project in Doha’s blue-collar Msheireb district on Sunday.
Tens of thousands of migrant workers were quarantined in Doha’s gritty Industrial Area after a number of infections were confirmed there in mid-March, but authorities have begun to ease restrictions.
Khal said that most new cases were among migrant workers, although there has been a jump in infections among Qataris. He said the country had not yet reached the peak of its contagion.
Rights groups have warned that laborers’ cramped living conditions, communal food preparation areas and shared bathrooms could undermine social distancing efforts and speed up the spread of the virus.

Topics: Coronavirus Qatar

Related

Middle-East
Qatar’s migrant workers ‘beg for food’ amid coronavirus outbreak
Middle-East
Qatar coronavirus infections top 30,000

Latest updates

Quarantine language learning: Where and how to start
Emirates Airline: No announcement made on coronavirus pandemic job cuts
Wear a mask or face jail in Qatar
91 Indonesians return home through Awdah initiative
Outcry in Algeria after pregnant doctor dies of virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.