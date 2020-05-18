What We Are Reading Today: On the Life of Galileo

What We Are Reading Today: The Chiffon Trenches

Author: Andre Leon Talley

From the pages of Vogue to the runways of Paris, this deeply revealing memoir by a legendary style icon captures the fashion world from the inside out, in its most glamorous and most cutthroat moments.

Andre Leon Talley’s memoir is a courtier’s diary of late 20th and early 21st-century high fashion.

“This is Talley’s story of his time as a fashion trailblazer,” says a review in goodreads.com.

Talley “gives meticulous details of his time with both designers and models who set the tone for today’s fashion iconic brands. He is transparent and emotional in the telling of how a kid from the south transcended race and class to hobnob with the upper echelon of high fashion. From Yves Saint Laurent to Tom Ford he gives insight into the different demons that these artistic talents ran from,” said the review.