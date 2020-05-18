You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: On the Life of Galileo

What We Are Reading Today: On the Life of Galileo

Short Url

https://arab.news/9fb8g

Updated 18 May 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: On the Life of Galileo

Updated 18 May 2020
Arab News

Author: Stefano Gattei

This unique critical edition presents key early biographical accounts of the life and work of Galileo Galilei (1564–1642), written by his close contemporaries. Collected and translated into English for the first time and supplemented by an introduction and incisive annotations by Stefano Gattei, these documents paint an incomparable firsthand picture of Galileo and offer rare insights into the construction of his public image and the complex intertwining of science, religion, and politics in 17th-century Italy.
Here in its entirety is Vincenzo Viviani’s Historical Account, an extensive and influential biography of Galileo written in 1654 by his last and most devoted pupil. Viviani’s text is accompanied by his “Letter to Prince Leopoldo de’ Medici on the Application of Pendulum to Clocks” (1659).

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: The Chiffon Trenches

Updated 17 May 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Chiffon Trenches

Updated 17 May 2020
Arab News

Author: Andre Leon Talley

From the pages of Vogue to the runways of Paris, this deeply revealing memoir by a legendary style icon captures the fashion world from the inside out, in its most glamorous and most cutthroat moments.
Andre Leon Talley’s memoir is a courtier’s diary of late 20th and early 21st-century high fashion.
“This is Talley’s story of his time as a fashion trailblazer,” says a review in goodreads.com.
 Talley “gives meticulous details of his time with both designers and models who set the tone for today’s fashion iconic brands. He is transparent and emotional in the telling of how a kid from the south transcended race and class to hobnob with the upper echelon of high fashion. From Yves Saint Laurent to Tom Ford he gives insight into the different demons that these artistic talents ran from,” said the review.

Topics: Books

Latest updates

Jordan repatriates more citizens as coronavirus pandemic continues
Bahrain returns citizens from India
UAE conducts 40,000 coronavirus tests, confirms 731 new cases
Houthis accused of committing 105 ceasefire violations in past 24 hours
What We Are Reading Today: On the Life of Galileo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.