YouTubers in Saudi Arabia attempt to set world record for largest virtual Iftar

Iraqi Noor Stars, American-Sudanese Omar Hussein, The Saudi Reporters and Saudi Mohamed Moshaya, Anasala Family and Asrar Aref are all taking part in the iftar. (YouTube)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Six Arab YouTubers in Saudi Arabia are set to host a virtual iftar from their homes on Tuesday, allowing friends, family and fans to connect online while adhering to social distancing restrictions in the Kingdom due to COVID-19. 

The content creators —Iraqi Noor Stars, American-Sudanese Omar Hussein, The Saudi Reporters and Saudi Mohamed Moshaya, Anasala Family and Asrar Aref – will also attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for “Most Views for an Iftar YouTube Livestream Globally.” 

The live stream, that will begin at 6 p.m. (Saudi time), is set to take place on Moshaya’s YouTube channel and will go on for an hour. 

“Ramadan is usually a time where friends and family gather in mosques and homes to break the fast and pray together,” said Moshaya, who has been filming videos with his family since 2010, in a released statement. 

“However with this global pandemic, Ramadan this year feels very different, which is why I decided to enlist a couple of my friends in the YouTube community to come together and turn this moment of isolation into celebration,” added Moshaya, the host of the virtual iftar.

For Abdullah and Abdulaziz Bakr, who make up The Saudi Reporters, YouTube “has always instilled the sense of togetherness in us.” 

“As The Saudi Reporters we always love to make history and reach impossible goals, so we are very excited and honored to be a part of this experience,” the duo said.

“And as content creators and YouTubers we love entertaining people, and especially in these difficult times we feel it’s our duty to do whatever we can to help people get through this pandemic even with something as small as drawing a smile on people’s faces.” 

Review: ‘Passage to the Plaza’ on an ever-changing political landscape

The novel was first published in Arabic in 1990. (Supplied)
Updated 40 min 15 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

Review: ‘Passage to the Plaza’ on an ever-changing political landscape

Updated 40 min 15 sec ago
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: In the Bab Al-Saha quarter of Nablus, Palestine, the first Intifada has taken place, and residents have adjusted to a new normal with soldiers, night raids, and perpetual worry in “Passage to the Plaza,” written by one of Palestine’s most prominent authors, Sahar Khalifeh.

First published in Arabic in 1990, the novel follows a multigenerational cast of female characters who are forced to adapt to an ever-changing political landscape as they contemplate notions of resistance and freedom.

Khalifeh starts this tale with Sitt Zakia, a midwife whose encounter with Israeli soldiers leaves her in a state of shock. She fears the night and the raids, the sudden skirmishes that manifest out of thin air, and the stray bullets that find the young. Some of the young men she has helped bring into the world have died before her very eyes. She has no contact with her children, who have married and left for Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman. She hopes to see them after the Intifada, but will it ever end? Her worries and heartaches are endless, and only her hookah helps to mask the despair around her.

Alongside Sitt Zakia are her step-nephew, Hussam, a fugitive and resistance fighter; Samar, a researcher who wishes to know the impact of the Intifada on women’s lives; and Nuzha, a woman who lives in a house of ill-repute, whose prison is not only Palestine but also the people who have smeared her and confined her to their narrow judgement.

The characters’ lives are plagued with difficult family structures, rampant patriarchy, and violent resistance, which usually leads to the break-up of families or death.

Khalifeh masterfully creates a world within a world, where chaos festers but does not get the better of her characters. As the resistance continues, Sitt Zakia, Hussam, Samar and Nuzha find themselves locked together when a curfew is imposed. The characters all come from different generations. They have all witnessed and experienced different aspects of the Intifada, and each feels differently about it.

Translated into English by Sawad Hussain, the novel brings to life these extraordinary women, whose strengths lie in their presence, fortitude, and fearlessness. Khalifeh’s careful storytelling is provocative as she explores the bounds of homelessness in a general context and how survival plays its part within that realm.

Her characters lead complicated lives, intertwined with social politics they cannot escape. Some are more tainted than others; her younger characters still see hope in the future. Their resistance is here to stay as they continue to fight for the land and for the people who have died for Palestine.

