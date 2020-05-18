Malaysia reports 47 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand on Monday reported three new coronavirus infections and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,031 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

The new cases were a man and a woman in Nonthaburi province near the capital Bangkok and woman in Phuket in the south of the country, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said at a regular briefing.

Some 2,857 patients in Thailand have so far recovered.