KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities on Monday reported 47 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 6,941 cases.
The health ministry also reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 113.
Malaysia reports 47 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths
