You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia reports 47 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths

Malaysia reports 47 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths

Shoppers wearing face masks relax at a mall as businesses reopened in Penang on May 17, 2020, with Malaysia relaxing its partial lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jcp6x

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia reports 47 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths

  • The health ministry also reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 113
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities on Monday reported 47 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 6,941 cases.
The health ministry also reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 113.

Topics: Coronaviirus

Related

World
Malaysia drops 1MDB money laundering case against ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer
Special
World
Concerns grow among Rohingya in Malaysia as online threats intensify

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated 18 May 2020
Reuters

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

  • Some 2,857 patients in Thailand have so far recovered
Updated 18 May 2020
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand on Monday reported three new coronavirus infections and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,031 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.
The new cases were a man and a woman in Nonthaburi province near the capital Bangkok and woman in Phuket in the south of the country, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said at a regular briefing.
Some 2,857 patients in Thailand have so far recovered.

Related

World
Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths
World
Thailand reports five new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Latest updates

Malaysia reports 47 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths
Tributes pour in for Lebanese actress Jessy Abdo after father died in tragic house fire
LIVE: Parts of Middle East prepares for Eid lockdown as coronavirus toll continues to rise 
YouTubers in Saudi Arabia attempt to set world record for largest virtual Iftar
Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.