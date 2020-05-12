You are here

  Concerns grow among Rohingya in Malaysia as online threats intensify

Dr. Azeem Ibrahim

The fabricated threat driving genocide in Myanmar

Concerns grow among Rohingya in Malaysia as online threats intensify

Rohingya refugees, who landed on an isolated northern shore near the Malaysia-Thai border, huddle in a group in Kangar on March 1, 2019, following their detention by Malaysian immigration authorities. (AFP)
Nor Arlene Tan

  • Refugees facing hate speech and xenophobia, but have few options to change situation
KUALA LUMPUR: Rohingya refugees in Malaysia said on Tuesday that they were “living in fear,” following a slew of online hate speech and xenophobia, prompting several local and international rights groups to urge the Malaysian government to take action.

“If I comment further about our plight, I am afraid that my community will face a greater backlash,” Rafik Shah Mohd Ismail, a 44-year-old Rohingya refugee and coordinator at the Human Aid Selangor Society, told Arab News.

Ismail came to Malaysia with his family when he was seven years old and is one of 153,209 refugees from Myanmar living in the country.

Today, with ongoing lockdown measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Rohingya refugees in Malaysia are unable to earn money to pay for food or rent.

“Many Rohingya have to send money back to their relatives and family members living in Myanmar and Bangladesh who are under heavy (pressure). Like it or not, they are forced to do hard labor such as scavenging scrap metal, cleaning the streets and sewers, or garbage-collecting,” Ismail said.

However, Ismail’s greater concern, he said, was the online hate campaign “misleading Malaysians against the Rohingya refugees.”

The issue first arose in early April, when a video of that allegedly showed a Rohingya community leader demanding citizenship rights from the Malaysian government surfaced online.

Soon after the clip was posted, online petitions and posts using dehumanizing and offensive language directed at Rohingya refugees appeared, with several community leaders and local NGO leaders targeted in the witch-hunt.

“The Rohingya community leader whose video went viral never demanded any rights in Malaysia, but (there was a significant backlash from) people in Malaysia, giving the impression that Rohingya people are demanding (citizenship). This worries me,” Ismail said.

For 27-year-old Rohingya refugee, Ziaur Rahman, the campaign is just “one of the many hurdles faced by the community, who have been suffering for decades.”

“We have no citizenship and have to flee all over the world. It is unimaginable what our lives will be like in the future,” he said, dismissing claims that the Rohingya were demanding citizenship as “falsehood.”

Despite the campaign, Rahman told Arab News, “Many Malaysians are outstanding people and have been accommodating toward refugees.”

The growing threats of violence and increasing amount of hate speech online prompted 84 local and international non-profit organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Fortify Rights, to pen a joint letter to Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday, urging him to take action.

“We recognize the important role that Malaysia has played in hosting refugees, including Rohingya refugees arriving from Myanmar and Bangladesh,” the letter said.

“However, we are concerned that your government has to date failed to adequately respond to the recent surge in ‘hate speech’ and violent threats being directed at the Rohingya population.”

The letter also called out various Malaysian officials, including the Minister of Home Affairs, for giving statements that would “heighten tensions and incite violence and discrimination against the Rohingya.” The letter urged the government to “step up efforts” and initiate policy measures in line with Human Rights Council Resolution 16/18 and the Rabat Plan of Action.

The Rohingya are among the most persecuted communities in the world. Thousands have fled Myanmar.

Malaysia has not ratified the UN Convention on Refugee Rights, and thus does not recognize the Rohingya as refugees.

In recent operations by the Malaysian authorities in several areas known as hotspots for migrant workers and refugees, people who were unable to provide a UNHCR card were arrested as illegal immigrants.

Ismail said that, whenever a refugee is arrested, the entire Rohingya community is vilified, because “many Malaysians think (all) refugees from Myanmar and migrants from Bangladesh are Rohingya. But many of the refugees arrested by the authorities are not only Rohingya; they are Myanmar Muslims (or belong to) other ethnic groups, such as Indian Myanmar, Bangladeshi, Kachin, Chinese, and many more.

“For those that call for Rohingya to be repatriated, where should we go, when no country is accepting the Rohingya?” Ismail asked.

 

Pakistan army chief asks Iran to tighten border security, stop terror attacks

Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa
Updated 35 min 48 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

Pakistan army chief asks Iran to tighten border security, stop terror attacks

  • Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday linked the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pakistan with the forced sending of pilgrims back from Iran
Updated 35 min 48 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top commander has asked Tehran to tighten its borders in a bid to curb terrorist attacks on Pakistani security forces by militants allegedly operating from Iran.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa called his Iranian counterpart, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Bagheri, and discussed an array of issues including border fencing, improvement of border terminals and the killing of Pakistani security personnel near the Pakistan-Iranian border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.
“The COAS said that Pakistan has started fencing the border but will require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which is also used by terrorists and Narco traffickers for covering their movement,” the ISPR added.
Bajwa contacted Bagheri in the wake of an attack on a Frontier Corps patrol team in the Buleda area of Kech district last Friday in which six Pakistani security personnel lost their lives.
The attack, which took place about 14 km from the Iranian border, was claimed by the banned Baloch Liberation Army.
“The recent terrorist attack on Pak security forces resulting in shahadat of six security personnel near the Pak-Iran border also came under discussion. Both commanders resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border,” the ISPR said.
The Pakistani army chief reiterated the “country’s desire for regional peace and stability based on mutual respect, non-interference and equality,” the military’s media wing added in its statement.
Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on April 29 approved 3 billion rupees ($18.6 million) in additional funds for the fencing of its border with Iran. The Senate of Pakistan was informed by the Frontier Constabulary of Balochistan on May 10 last year that the country had started fencing certain areas of the border which were hotspots for smuggling and militant movement.
The 900-km border begins at the Koh-i-Malik Salih mountain and ends at Gwadar Bay in the Gulf of Oman.

FASTFACT

Fencing of Pakistan-Iranian border underway to curb militancy: Foreign office spokesperson.

“The work on the Pak-Iran border fencing has been underway for the last few months for effective border management and to curb smuggling and militant activities,” Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson, Aisha Farooqui, told Arab News on Tuesday.
She added that there was no need for a No Objection Certificate from the foreign office for this as it was primarily the decision of the institutions responsible for border management and security.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday also linked the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pakistan with the forced sending of pilgrims back from Iran.
During a National Assembly session, he said that Iran had pushed around 5,000 Pakistani nationals through the border in Balochistan despite Islamabad’s request to wait until COVID-19 quarantine facilities were ready for them.
“Fencing the Pak-Iran border is very important as it is very difficult to patrol such a long stretch. It can only prove successful in curbing smuggling, narcotics and terrorists’ infiltration if Iran also reciprocates the efforts,” senior defense analyst, Lt. Gen. (retired) Amjad Shoaib, told Arab News.
He added that insurgent and militant activities had increased due to a heavy Indian presence in Chabahar.
“The need for border fencing was increased after the heavy presence of Indians in Chabahar, which resulted in an increase in insurgent activities as they have training camps there.
“Iran used to accuse Pakistan for infiltration of Jandullah from its side which was effectively eliminated by Pakistan, but Iran has not controlled insurgents and militants from using its soil for terrorist activities inside Pakistan,” Shoaib said.

