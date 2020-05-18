You are here

WHO pledges independent pandemic response probe at 'earliest appropriate moment'

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to launch an independent probe to review the coronavirus pandemic response. (File/AFP)
WHO pledges independent pandemic response probe at 'earliest appropriate moment'

GENEVA: World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pledged Monday to launch an independent probe to review the coronavirus pandemic response as soon as possible.
“I will initiate an independent evaluation at the earliest appropriate moment to review experience gained and lessons learned and to make recommendations to improve national and global pandemic preparedness and response,” he said at the start of the WHO’s annual World Health Assembly.

WHO pledges independent pandemic response probe at 'earliest appropriate moment'

