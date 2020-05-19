You are here

Victims of COVID-19 fill Muslim cemeteries in France

A woman waits by a road in Saint-Brieuc in Brittany, France. (Reuters)
Randa Takieddine

PARIS: The closure of France’s borders with some African countries due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has created problems regarding the burial of deceased Muslims of North African origin.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia, which all have large numbers of immigrants in France, have refused the repatriation of their deceased. This in turn has led to the filling up of Muslim cemeteries in France.
According to the president of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), Mohammed Moussaoui, there are 600 areas for Muslim tombs in France; the tombs face Makkah and are distributed over 35,600 municipalities.
Suspending the repatriation of the deceased from North African countries has caused distress to Muslim families because of the lack of space for Muslims in French cemeteries. Many of those families have had to place their relatives’ bodies in morgues as they wait for transport back to their homelands.
Kamal Kabtane, the imam at the Grand Mosque of Lyon, explained to Arab News that there are only limited areas in Muslim cemeteries.

No repatriation
Most families are unable to send their relatives back to their homelands and this has resulted in many Muslims being buried in France even though not all French towns have Muslim areas in their cemeteries. This of course has in turn led to the few Muslim cemeteries having no more burial spaces.
Kabtane said: “We had to find quick solutions for these problems. We had to bury them with non-Muslims and explain to their families that maybe we would be able to move them later. In some cases, many families who want to bury their loved ones in their homelands have put them temporarily in morgues.
“In Lyon, we have fewer than a thousand spaces, and I raised this issue to try to find solutions. We must think in the long term and for all those who were born here and consider France their homeland. We must establish genuine high-capacity Muslim cemeteries oriented toward Makkah, and not just small areas for Muslims.”
Kabtane noted that the management of cemeteries in France is municipal and each mayor must decide for his/her own town.
The Republican Principle clearly mandates the neutrality of cemeteries. One’s religion is unrecognizable in cemeteries apart from Muslim areas and the ones for Jews who had their own cemeteries before the 1905 law, the French Secularity Law.
Ministries cannot give orders to mayors, explains Kabtane; they make the laws but mayors make the decisions concerning cemeteries.
Moussaoui told Arab News that he had asked President Emmanuel Macron to leave the cemetery problems to prefects because discussing the issue with the prefects would be easier than doing so with 35,600 mayors.
Macron replied that he had no political power to divest mayors of their prerogatives. Moussaoui then explained that the agreed-upon solution was to discuss the issue with the mayors in the presence of the prefect. Thus it is a matter of teamwork among the state, the municipalities, and the CFCM.
Moussaoui added: “We are managing the current situation by finding solutions with the help, whenever possible, of the Ministry of Interior. As for the future, we will discuss the issue with mayors and public authorities once we have the opportunity to meet again which could be in July or September, depending on the mayors.”
Moussaoui insists, however, that there is available space to bury the dead even if some say otherwise. “People always find places to bury their loved ones in Muslim plots, but the situation is simply tense. We can always find places through negotiating," he said. "There are others who prefer to put their dead in morgues. Those are parents of foreigners who were born here. They have chosen not to bury them in France and are waiting for the borders to open before repatriating their bodies. The CFCM had asked these families to bury their loved ones and wait until they can exhume the bodies when the borders reopen instead of leaving them in morgues.”
Djamel Djemai, of the Muslim funeral services in Pierrefitte, north of Paris, is against this idea. “The truth is that to be buried in a certain town, you must have either lived or died there. Requesting exemptions and being buried in other towns is complicated. City governments often refuse to enlarge Muslim areas and exemptions are often denied. We realize that the large number of deaths due to COVID-19 has made things even more complicated,” he said.

ROME: Italy will reopen for regional and international travel from June 3 as the country’s coronavirus crisis eases.

The removal of travel restrictions, as well the elimination of a 14-day mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals, comes ahead of Europe’s summer season. Tourism accounts for 13 percent of Italy’s gross domestic product.
Italy’s lockdown began on March 9 and ended on May 17, imposing the toughest measures in Europe to contain the spread of the virus. More than 31,600 people have died in Italy from COVID-19 since February, making it the third highest death toll in the world behind the US and the UK.
But the daily death toll dropped to 153 on Saturday, the lowest since the lockdown started.
“People will be able to go wherever they want — to a shop, to the mountains, to a lake or the seaside,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said as he announced the end of most restrictions from early next month. “We are ready all over Italy to have our tourists back. Rome is unique. Italy is unique. And we will do whatever it takes to share our beauty and art with the rest of the world which had too much to suffer from this pandemic.”
The government said that people would no longer have to justify travel within their own region and would be able to meet friends as well as family. Travel will only be restricted if an area is considered to be a high risk for coronavirus infections.
Southern regions, which were less infected than those in the north such as Lombardy and Veneto, had called for a swifter rollback of restrictions but Conte wanted a gradual return to normality due to fears of a second wave of infection.
But some preventive measures will remain — such as social distancing — and these will have to be strictly enforced.
Pier Giovanni Barducci runs a beach in Rimini on the Adriatic coast that is popular with Russian, German and British holidaymakers. “People may be obliged to come to the beach wearing a mask, but who cares?” he told Arab News. “We will make waterproof ones, even stylish ones with their colors matching swimming suits so that sunbathers and swimmers will find it less hard to wear them.”

The Health Ministry regulations for his business were tough because he would lose capacity, he said. “But we need to go back to work,” Barducci added. “Otherwise we will all be dead even if coronavirus has not killed us. Italians have lots of inventiveness. We will find a way somehow.”
Other business owners were also looking forward to the return of tourists and income. Giulio Zonin manages the Hotel Savoia, which is close to the popular and picturesque Rialto Bridge in Venice. “We hope to work with tourists from neighboring countries, who can travel here by car,” he told Arab News. “People from Austria, Switzerland and Germany can come here after only a few hours’ drive, so we are confident they will be back with us soon.”
Preparations were also underway further south to welcome people back after months of economic standstill.
Sardinia’s governor, Christian Solinas, told Italian business newspaper Il Sole 24 ore that the island’s airports were once again open to private jets.
“We are COVID-19 free all over the island, so the Costa Smeralda can come back to life,” he said, referring to the billionaire hotspot holiday destination.
Regions are allowed to reactivate all sectors of the economy as long as safety protocols and social distancing measures are followed. Restaurants can reopen if customers are kept at a distance of one meter apart, with mandatory face masks for staff and clients when they are not at tables.
Conte described the decision to lift curbs as a calculated risk. “We’re facing this risk and we have to accept it because otherwise we will never get started again.”
He said that theaters and cinemas could reopen with precautions in place from June 15, but that “more certainties” were needed to restart Italy’s Serie A football league.

