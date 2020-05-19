You are here

Italy reopens for international, regional travel on June 3

A delivery man rides a bicycle across Piazza di Spagna and the Spanish Steps in central Rome on Monday during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection. (AFP)
 Francesco Bongarra

 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: Italy will reopen for regional and international travel from June 3 as the country’s coronavirus crisis eases.

The removal of travel restrictions, as well the elimination of a 14-day mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals, comes ahead of Europe’s summer season. Tourism accounts for 13 percent of Italy’s gross domestic product.
Italy’s lockdown began on March 9 and ended on May 17, imposing the toughest measures in Europe to contain the spread of the virus. More than 31,600 people have died in Italy from COVID-19 since February, making it the third highest death toll in the world behind the US and the UK.
But the daily death toll dropped to 153 on Saturday, the lowest since the lockdown started.
“People will be able to go wherever they want — to a shop, to the mountains, to a lake or the seaside,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said as he announced the end of most restrictions from early next month. “We are ready all over Italy to have our tourists back. Rome is unique. Italy is unique. And we will do whatever it takes to share our beauty and art with the rest of the world which had too much to suffer from this pandemic.”
The government said that people would no longer have to justify travel within their own region and would be able to meet friends as well as family. Travel will only be restricted if an area is considered to be a high risk for coronavirus infections.
Southern regions, which were less infected than those in the north such as Lombardy and Veneto, had called for a swifter rollback of restrictions but Conte wanted a gradual return to normality due to fears of a second wave of infection.
But some preventive measures will remain — such as social distancing — and these will have to be strictly enforced.
Pier Giovanni Barducci runs a beach in Rimini on the Adriatic coast that is popular with Russian, German and British holidaymakers. “People may be obliged to come to the beach wearing a mask, but who cares?” he told Arab News. “We will make waterproof ones, even stylish ones with their colors matching swimming suits so that sunbathers and swimmers will find it less hard to wear them.”

The Health Ministry regulations for his business were tough because he would lose capacity, he said. “But we need to go back to work,” Barducci added. “Otherwise we will all be dead even if coronavirus has not killed us. Italians have lots of inventiveness. We will find a way somehow.”
Other business owners were also looking forward to the return of tourists and income. Giulio Zonin manages the Hotel Savoia, which is close to the popular and picturesque Rialto Bridge in Venice. “We hope to work with tourists from neighboring countries, who can travel here by car,” he told Arab News. “People from Austria, Switzerland and Germany can come here after only a few hours’ drive, so we are confident they will be back with us soon.”
Preparations were also underway further south to welcome people back after months of economic standstill.
Sardinia’s governor, Christian Solinas, told Italian business newspaper Il Sole 24 ore that the island’s airports were once again open to private jets.
“We are COVID-19 free all over the island, so the Costa Smeralda can come back to life,” he said, referring to the billionaire hotspot holiday destination.
Regions are allowed to reactivate all sectors of the economy as long as safety protocols and social distancing measures are followed. Restaurants can reopen if customers are kept at a distance of one meter apart, with mandatory face masks for staff and clients when they are not at tables.
Conte described the decision to lift curbs as a calculated risk. “We’re facing this risk and we have to accept it because otherwise we will never get started again.”
He said that theaters and cinemas could reopen with precautions in place from June 15, but that “more certainties” were needed to restart Italy’s Serie A football league.

Lebanese student Aya Hachem murdered in UK drive-by shooting

Updated 19 May 2020
Arab News

Lebanese student Aya Hachem murdered in UK drive-by shooting

  • Parents say they have been left devastated by 'horrific' death of their daughter who dreamed of becoming a solicitor
  • Police launch murder inquiry and appeal for witnesses
Updated 19 May 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The parents of a Lebanese student gunned down in the UK said they have been left devastated by her death as police appealed for witnesses.

Aya Hachem, 19, died from her wounds after she was shot from a car in Blackburn, Lancashire, on Sunday while shopping for groceries.

Police have launched a murder investigation and believe the law student was not the intended target of the attack.

Aya had arrived in the UK with her family as refugees from Lebanon when she was still a girl.

“Our beautiful 19-year-old daughter Aya has been taken from us in the most horrific circumstances,” her family said.

“She was the most loyal, devoted daughter who enjoyed spending time with her family especially her brothers and sisters Ibraham, Assil and Amir.”

Aya had excelled at high school in Blackburn and was in her second year at Salford University where she dreamed of becoming a solicitor. She had just completed her exams and was learning to drive, her family said.

“We, her parents, are absolutely devastated by her death and would like to take this opportunity to plead with any members of the public who may have any information however small that may bring those responsible to justice.”

Police said Aya was shot from a Toyoya Avensis that was later found abandoned nearby. (Lancashire Police)

Aya was walking to a Lidl supermarket when a car with a number of people inside drove past and someone opened fire, with one of the shots hitting her, police said.

Officers were called to the scene at about 3 p.m. after two gunshots were heard in the area. Aya was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later. The car, a Toyota Avensis, was found abandoned nearby.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest she was the intended target and that there is “every indication” that she was an innocent passerby. 

They are not treating the incident as terrorism-related and do not believe it was a racially-motivated.

Lancashire's deputy police chief Terry Woods, of Lancashire Police, appealed for any witnesses to come forward. 

“This was an appalling and senseless attack on an innocent young woman, whose life was cut short while she was simply out doing some shopping,” he said.

“First and foremost our condolences are with her family, who have lost their daughter during the holy month of Ramadan.”

 

 

Woods said Aya was a much-loved family member and friend who was enjoying her studies at the University of Salford. 

She was also a young trustee of the Children’s Society, a charity that supports vulnerable children in England and Wales. 

“For her life to have been cut short like this is unthinkable and her family are understandably utterly distraught,” Woods added.

The Blackburn branch of the Asylum and Refugee Community paid tribute to Aya.

“Aya, one of our own, lost her life in a horrific senseless attack, randomly caught up in a shooting,” the charity said. “Our hearts and prayers are with them at this painful time.”

