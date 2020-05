DUBAI: More than 20 Houthis were killed and others wounded in clashes with the Yemeni army East of Sanaa, state news agency SPA reported.

The army regained control of multiple areas in the province after fighting the militia in response to the their attack on civilians’ homes in west of Marib.

A military source said the armed forces were able to liberate a number of strategic areas in the Najd Al-Ataq front in the Naham directorate, and the mountains of Bahrah and Manama.