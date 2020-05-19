You are here

Six positive tests for coronavirus at Premier League clubs as restart is considered

Six positive cases for coronavirus have been detected at three Premier League clubs after players and staff were tested ahead of a return to training on Tuesday. (Reuters/File Photo)
AFP

  • 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19
LONDON: Six positive cases for coronavirus have been detected at three Premier League clubs after players and staff were tested ahead of a return to training, England’s top flight said Tuesday.
“The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19,” the league said in a statement.
“Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs.”
No details were released over which individuals or clubs are affected.
“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days,” added the league’s statement.
Brighton have previously confirmed three positive cases among their squad at different stages of the pandemic, while positive tests for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi played a major role in the decision to suspend matches on March 13.
Premier League clubs began returning to training in small groups on Tuesday after protocols on safety measures were signed off on Monday.
The number of positive cases represents just 0.8 percent of those tested and is consistent with similar widespread testing conducted by other major leagues hoping to complete the season.
Germany’s top two divisions registered 10 positive cases out of 1,724 tests two weeks ago ahead of their return to action last weekend.
Five players from Spain’s top two divisions tested positive last week before La Liga’s return to group training.
Premier League clubs are aiming for a return to action by the middle of next month, but face resistence from players concerns over their welfare.
Watford captain Troy Deeney has said he will not return to training this week due to fears he could pass the virus on to his five-month-old son.
“I can’t get a haircut until mid-July, but I can go and get in a box with 19 people and jump for a header,” said Deeney on the Talk The Talk podcast.
“I don’t know how that works. No one could answer the questions, not because they didn’t want to, but because they don’t know the information.”
Newcastle left-back Danny Rose claimed players were being treated like “guinea pigs or lab rats.”
Rose’s manager Steve Bruce said the majority of his players are in favor of a return to training and praised “meticulous” planning on behalf of the Premier League to make the environment as safe as possible.
However, Bruce has also questioned the limited preparation time players could have between returning to contact training and competitive matches, warning his squad could “fall down like a pack of cards” with injuries.

LONDON: Celtic have been declared Scottish champions for a record-equalling ninth successive season while Hearts were relegated after the clubs voted on Monday to end the Premiership season early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The SPFL has today announced that, following consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs, the Board of the SPFL has determined that the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership has been concluded with immediate effect,” the Scottish Professional Football League said in a statement.

“The decision means that Celtic are crowned 2019/20 champions and Hearts have been relegated to the Championship.”

When the season was stopped in March because of the pandemic, Celtic were 13 points clear of Old Firm rivals Rangers, who had a game in hand, while Hearts were four points adrift at the bottom of the standings. Places were decided on a points-per-game average.

Hearts said they were still considering legal action, saying they had been “unfairly penalized” because of the pandemic.

In a statement the Edinburgh club said they would be submitting a member’s resolution offering a “pragmatic solution” to the issues the game is facing. Hearts believe there is an appetite for a restructuring of the Scottish leagues.

“It is our belief that this resolution, if supported, will provide an opportunity to avoid disproportionately disadvantaging — financially and otherwise — any club,” Hearts said.

Premier League clubsto resum e training from Tuesday

Premier League clubs will return to training on Tuesday after agreeing to allow “small group” sessions to begin.

The league held a conference call for all 20 clubs on Monday where the move was given unanimous backing.

It is the first step in the league’s “Project Restart” plans to restart play in the league which has not held a game since March 9 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small group training from tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon — the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so,” the league said in a statement.

“Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted,” it added.

The league said the decision had been taken in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the government.

“Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible,” it added.

“The health and well-being of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

“Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA (Professional Footballers’ Association) and LMA (League Managers Association) as protocols for full-contact training are developed,” the statement concluded.

