English Premier League could restart next month without crowds

Saudi Olympic Committee to launch online platform to ease communication with athletes

RIYADH: HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC), held a virtual meeting with the presidents of the Saudi Sport Federations to discuss federation activities and challenges during COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was conducted to discuss the survey distributed among the federations to better understand the impact and effect of the crisis on Saudi sports.

The majority concerns that were highlighted in the survey were about communicating with athletes during this period to ensure that progress is going on as planned, therefore HRH Prince Abdulaziz assured that despite how challenging this period is, sport bodies in Saudi will be able to overcome their difficulties and come back stronger than ever once they follow an organized strategy while communicating and addressing their obstacles professionally.

In addition, HRH Prince Abdulaziz explained the SAOC plans to inaugurate an electronic platform with the cooperation of all the Saudi Sport Federations to allow them to evaluate and follow up with athlete performance. He added, the platform will provide a unified system to create a smooth electronically working environment for all.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of running the Saudi sports federations elections as scheduled at the end of the year. The meeting also recommended creating an Athlete Commission in every federation to allow the athletes to share their voices and concerns in a more accessible and professional way.

At the end of the meeting, HRH Prince Abdulaziz encouraged and emphasized on the crucial role each sport federation will play at this phase to ensure the success of its progress.