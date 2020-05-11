You are here

  • Home
  • English Premier League could restart next month without crowds

English Premier League could restart next month without crowds

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah vies with Bournemouth's English defender Jack Simpson during the English Premier League football match in March. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/99u7t

Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

English Premier League could restart next month without crowds

  • Government guidelines say elite sport in England could start behind closed doors from June 1
  • Premier League clubs meet Monday to continue “Project Restart” discussions
Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

LONDON: Elite sport in England could start behind closed doors from June 1, according to government guidelines published on Monday, boosting Premier League clubs’ hopes of completing their season.
The government’s road map for exiting the coronavirus lockdown sets out the conditions under which various activities could be safely carried out.
Step two of the process, which cannot begin any earlier than June 1, includes “permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact.”
Events will only be allowed to take place if sufficient progress is made in limiting the spread of the virus between now and then.
It appears supporters in the UK face a long wait to attend matches, with the guidelines recognizing a return to sport in front of a crowd “may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections.”
Sports events involving international travel, such as football’s European competitions, cricket tours and Formula One, could be affected by the government’s planned introduction of an enforced 14-day quarantine period for arrivals to the UK, except for those from countries “on a short list of exemptions.”
Premier League clubs are meeting on Monday to continue their discussions on “Project Restart.” The English top-flight had been planning for a return to action no earlier than the week beginning June 8.

Topics: Coronavirus english Premier League football

Related

Sport
Legal action fears if Premier League season doesn’t finish
Sport
Premier League can overcome restart challenges, says Brady

Saudi Olympic Committee to launch online platform to ease communication with athletes

Updated 19 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Olympic Committee to launch online platform to ease communication with athletes

  • SAOC to inaugurate an electronic platform with the cooperation of all the Saudi Sport Federations to allow them to evaluate and follow up on athlete performance
  • The meeting also recommended creating an Athlete Commission in every federation to allow the athletes to share their voices and concerns
Updated 19 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC), held a virtual meeting with the presidents of the Saudi Sport Federations to discuss federation activities and challenges during COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was conducted to discuss the survey distributed among the federations to better understand the impact and effect of the crisis on Saudi sports.

The majority concerns that were highlighted in the survey were about communicating with athletes during this period to ensure that progress is going on as planned, therefore HRH Prince Abdulaziz assured that despite how challenging this period is, sport bodies in Saudi will be able to overcome their difficulties and come back stronger than ever once they follow an organized strategy while communicating and addressing their obstacles professionally.

In addition, HRH Prince Abdulaziz explained the SAOC plans to inaugurate an electronic platform with the cooperation of all the Saudi Sport Federations to allow them to evaluate and follow up with athlete performance. He added, the platform will provide a unified system to create a smooth electronically working environment for all.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of running the Saudi sports federations elections as scheduled at the end of the year. The meeting also recommended creating an Athlete Commission in every federation to allow the athletes to share their voices and concerns in a more accessible and professional way.

At the end of the meeting, HRH Prince Abdulaziz encouraged and emphasized on the crucial role each sport federation will play at this phase to ensure the success of its progress.

Topics: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) Saudi Sport Federations COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, executive director at the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee
Saudi Arabia
Yasser Al-Qahtani, Saudi Olympian and national football team player

Latest updates

Saudi Olympic Committee to launch online platform to ease communication with athletes
Italian aid worker returns home after rescue from Somali militants
IMF approves $2.77bn emergency virus loan for Egypt
Britain would not support Israeli West Bank annexation, says minister
UAE, Egypt, France, Greece and Cyprus condemn Turkey's actions in Cyprus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.