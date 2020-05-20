You are here

  • Home
  • WEF study: Businesses fear prolonged world recession

WEF study: Businesses fear prolonged world recession

The coronavirus pandemic has seen lockdowns across the world causing havoc in multiple business sectors, with major economies, like France, essentially placed in temporary stasis until restrictions are lifted. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8rquu

Updated 28 sec ago
Frank Kane

WEF study: Businesses fear prolonged world recession

  • Coronavirus pandemic could prompt global surge of bankruptcies and failure of whole sectors, leaders warn
Updated 28 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Global business leaders are overwhelmingly worried about the possibility of a prolonged recession because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In a survey of corporate and business decision-makers, the WEF found that nearly 70 percent thought that a prolonged recession of the global economy was the most likely result of the pandemic, followed by a surge in bankruptcies and the failure of whole industries and sectors, with little hope of proper recovery.

“The crisis has devastated lives and livelihoods. It has triggered an economic crisis with far-reaching implications and revealed the inadequacies of the past,” said Saadia Zahidi, the WEF’s managing director. “As well as managing the immediate impact of the pandemic, leaders must work with each other and with all sectors of society to tackle emerging known risks and build resilience against the unknown.” 

Also high up the list of worries was the possibility of another outbreak of infectious disease and greater protectionism threatening global trade, according to the report “COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and Its Implications,” published yesterday.

“Economic distress and social discontent will rise over the next 18 months unless world leaders, businesses and policy-makers work together to manage the fallout of the pandemic,” the WEF said.

Business leaders concerns range from “a prolonged recession, to the weakening fiscal position of major economies, tighter restrictions on the cross-border movement of goods and people, and the collapse of a major emerging market,” it added.

The non-economic consequences of the pandemic included “an avalanche of future systemic shocks such as the climate crisis, geopolitical turbulence, rising inequality, strains on people’s mental health, gaps in technology governance and health systems under continued pressure.”

Walter Jopp, CEO for the Middle East for insurance company Zurich, which helped compile the report, said; “It is clear that the actions of governments and regulatory bodies will divide the world into countries that experience significant decline and those who are more resilient and stronger.” 

Another WEF report highlighted the “challenges and opportunities” of the post-pandemic world.

“We now have a unique opportunity to use this crisis to do things differently and build back better economies that are more sustainable, resilient and inclusive,” Zahidi said.

“As economies restart, there is an opportunity to embed greater societal equality and sustainability into the recovery, which would unleash a new era of prosperity,” the WEF said.

Topics: Coronavirus World Economic Forum

Related

Business & Economy
WEF sets up COVID Action Platform to tackle pandemic
Business & Economy
Companies unprepared for cyber, financial crime and regulatory threats, WEF hears

Cook and deliver: Dubai restaurants start to get creative

Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Cook and deliver: Dubai restaurants start to get creative

  • Restaurants are having to adapt fast or face closure
Updated 15 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Running a restaurant in Dubai, where a discerning international clientele has over twice as many options per head as in New York, was a cut-throat business even before the coronavirus struck.

Now restaurateurs are having to adapt fast by learning to make money delivering their food, a service new for some and for others more familiar as a marketing tool.

“What this epidemic has done is leap forward the digital age of ordering by five years,” said Mohamad Ballout, CEO of Kitopi, which runs kitchens specifically for online deliveries in Dubai.

For fine dining Peruvian restaurant COYA, that has meant getting its waiters to drive deliveries and, once it decided its signature raw fish ceviche was too fragile to take off-site, turning its mashed avocado guacamole dish into a kit for customers to combine at home.

“You have to review everything ... Coming to delivery we had to make sure it transports well ... make sure it keeps hot,” its operations head, Cedric Toussaint, said.

COYA will review after September whether to keep deliveries going.

Around half of the UAE’s food and beverage units have temporarily closed, industry consultancy JLL said, and a survey it compiled makes for sobering reading.

UAE food delivery revenues fell as coronavirus restrictions increased, including a month-long 24-hour lockdown in Dubai from mid-March. They fell 19 percent year-on-year in March and 7 percent in February.

Dine-in revenues fell 16 percent in February and 52 percent in March, with restaurants forecasting a 76 percent drop in April. JLL’s initial findings also showed Dubai, where tourists and residents eat out several times a week, offers roughly twice as many dining spots per head as New York.

Many former customers now perceive home cooking as a safer option and may continue doing so.

“It will be quite a while before people have the confidence to go out into a dine-in environment on a mass scale,” said Duncan Fraser-Smith of Cutting Edge Hospitality consultancy.

Dubai-focused campaign group The Middle East Restaurant Association has asked the government for long-term industry support, and called on delivery aggregators like Deliveroo to reduce commission fees.

“The recovery profile of the restaurant industry is expected to be a lot slower than other industries,” JLL’s Alexis Marcoux-Varvatsoulis said.

Topics: Dubai restaurants UAE

Related

Food & Health
Discerning diner? It would be a ‘folly’ not to try this Dubai restaurant
Business & Economy
Dubai’s historic gold souk shines again after coronavirus lockdown

Latest updates

WEF study: Businesses fear prolonged world recession
Cook and deliver: Dubai restaurants start to get creative
WHO faces investigation into virus response after Trump’s ultimatum
The legacy of Saudi tycoon Saleh Kamel
King Salman promotes, appoints 30 judges at the Board of Grievances

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.