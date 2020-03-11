WEF sets up COVID Action Platform to tackle pandemic

GENEVA: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has launched an “action platform” in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO) to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID Action Platform is intended to encourage private-sector support for the global response to the virus and to do so at the “scale and speed required to protect lives and livelihoods to find ways to help end the global emergency as soon as possible,” WEF said.
The platform would be open to global businesses, industry groups and governments that wish to coordinate with the private sector on specific projects, launch their own programs and stay updated on best practices.
“COVID-19 is causing health emergencies and economic disruptions that no single stakeholder can address,” said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum. “Our best and only response to it should be to take concerted action. The COVID Action Platform is at the center of our mission and we draw upon all our members and partners, communities and capabilities to make it a success.”
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added: “The private sector has an essential role to play in combating this public health crisis through their expertise, innovation and resources.”
The platform was created after discussions with 200 corporate leaders from across the world.
One of the platform’s first projects will be to strengthen supply chains to ensure that essential health equipment and medicines are available, affordable and of good quality, WEF said.
