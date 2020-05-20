Philippine police raid illegal coronavirus hospital

MANILA: Philippine police have raided a small clandestine hospital and a drugstore catering to Chinese citizens suspected to be infected with the COVID-19 disease and arrested two Chinese administrators.
Police Brig. Gen. Rhoderick Armamento said law enforcers found a Chinese patient in the seven-bed hospital and drug store during Tuesday’s raid at a residential villa, which was illegally turned into a medical facility at the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone northwest of Manila.
More than 200 suspected Chinese-brand coronavirus rapid test kits and syringes, which have been used, were recovered in trash cans, he said.
“They have practiced medicine and prescribed drug without license,” Armamento said by telephone Wednesday. “The Chinese patients who were brought there may still be walking around in public and can infect other people.”
The Chinese who have gone to the underground hospital may include the large numbers of workers in online gambling outfits in Clark, a former US Air Force base turned into a commercial and leisure hub.
Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the illegal hospital and drugstore can endanger patients instead of saving them because they do not conform with government health regulations and standards.
The Philippines has reported nearly 13,000 coronavirus infections, including 837 deaths, among the highest in Southeast Asia.
