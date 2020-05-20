You are here

Philippine police raid illegal coronavirus hospital

Police teams inspect a drug store on a residential villa on May 19, 2020 which was illegally turned into a medical facility catering to Chinese citizens suspected to be infected with the coronavirus disease. (CIDG Regional Field Units 3 via AP)
Updated 20 May 2020
AP

  • Law enforcers found a Chinese patient in the seven-bed hospital and drug store during a raid
  • The Philippines has reported nearly 13,000 coronavirus infections
MANILA: Philippine police have raided a small clandestine hospital and a drugstore catering to Chinese citizens suspected to be infected with the COVID-19 disease and arrested two Chinese administrators.
Police Brig. Gen. Rhoderick Armamento said law enforcers found a Chinese patient in the seven-bed hospital and drug store during Tuesday’s raid at a residential villa, which was illegally turned into a medical facility at the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone northwest of Manila.
More than 200 suspected Chinese-brand coronavirus rapid test kits and syringes, which have been used, were recovered in trash cans, he said.
“They have practiced medicine and prescribed drug without license,” Armamento said by telephone Wednesday. “The Chinese patients who were brought there may still be walking around in public and can infect other people.”
The Chinese who have gone to the underground hospital may include the large numbers of workers in online gambling outfits in Clark, a former US Air Force base turned into a commercial and leisure hub.
Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the illegal hospital and drugstore can endanger patients instead of saving them because they do not conform with government health regulations and standards.
The Philippines has reported nearly 13,000 coronavirus infections, including 837 deaths, among the highest in Southeast Asia.

New coronavirus infections mar South Korean students’ return to school

New coronavirus infections mar South Korean students’ return to school

  • Some students were sent home almost as soon as they had walked through their school gates for the first time this year
  • Korea has reported 11,110 coronavirus cases, with 263 deaths
SEOUL: The discovery of new coronavirus cases in two students marred the reopening of South Korean schools on Wednesday, forcing 75 high schools to turn pupils away amid fears among some teachers that it was unsafe for classes to resume.
Some students were sent home almost as soon as they had walked through their school gates for the first time this year, after the two high school seniors tested positive in Incheon on Wednesday morning, the education ministry said.
The beginning of the spring semester had been postponed several times since March as South Korea battled the first large coronavirus outbreak outside China, with classes held online.
But with daily coronavirus cases sharply down since a February peak, most of South Korea’s 2,356 high schools reopened under new health protocols to prevent the spread of the disease. All schools will reopen in stages between May 20 and June 1.
Teachers with thermometers and hand sanitizers welcomed seniors at school gates, checking each student for signs of fever.
Some of the 17-18 year-olds put their arms around their friends’ shoulders as they were reunited, only for teachers to tell them to keep their distance. Private sanitation contractors on motorcycles drove back and forth spraying disinfectant.
Under the new sanitation rules, students and teachers must wear masks except at mealtimes and clean their desks, which will be spaced 1 meter (3 feet) apart.
Some teachers are unhappy with the arrangements. One told Reuters on condition of anonymity that certain rules — such as setting specific times of the day when students can use the bathroom — were “practically impossible to implement.”
“I feel like we’re carrying a time bomb,” said the high school teacher in Gyeonggi Province.
The education ministry keeps track of whether teachers or students have a fever using an online self-diagnostic system and anyone with a temperature over 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) must stay home.
If any student tests positive for the virus, the entire school will switch to online classes for at least two weeks.
Korea has reported 11,110 coronavirus cases, with 263 deaths.

