You are here

  • Home
  • US arrests two men wanted by Japan over former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn’s escape

US arrests two men wanted by Japan over former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn’s escape

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn talks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ct4vd

Updated 20 May 2020
Reuters

US arrests two men wanted by Japan over former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn’s escape

  • Japan had in January issued arrest warrants for both men
  • Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, at the end of last year
Updated 20 May 2020
Reuters

BOSTON: US authorities on Wednesday arrested a former Special Forces soldier and another man wanted by Japan on charges that they enabled the escape of former Nissan Motor Co. boss Carlos Ghosn out of the country.
Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said that former US Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, helped Ghosn last year flee to Lebanon to avoid trial in Japan over alleged financial wrongdoing.
Japan had in January issued arrest warrants for both men along with a third, George-Antoine Zayek, in connection with facilitating the Dec. 29, 2019 escape. The Taylors are scheduled to appear by video conference before a federal judge later on Wednesday.
Lawyers for the men could not be immediately identified.
Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, at the end of last year, while he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan

Related

Middle-East
Turkish pilots and crew face court verdict over Ghosn escape
Special
Middle-East
Japan seeks Lebanese cooperation in Carlos Ghosn case

UK extends NHS COVID-19 scheme after emotional plea from Syrian refugee

Updated 24 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

UK extends NHS COVID-19 scheme after emotional plea from Syrian refugee

  • Hassan Akkad said he felt stabbed in the back when he realised his family would not be protected if he died from COVID-19
  • Hours after tearful video, government say all low-paid NHS foreign workers would be covered
Updated 24 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The British government has reversed a decision to exclude low-paid foreign NHS workers from a COVID-19 bereavement scheme after an emotional plea from a Syrian refugee.

Hassan Akkad, who works as a hospital cleaner in London, said he felt “stabbed in the back” after learning his family would be excluded from a scheme that granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK to relatives of NHS staff who died from the disease.

Within hours of his video being published, the home secretary, Priti Patel, reversed the policy, saying the scheme would apply to all foreign NHS staff. 

 

 

Akkad took on the cleaning job at Whipps Cross Hospital in March because he wanted to help during the pandemic and thank the community that made him feel at home. 

In his video, however, he said he felt betrayed and made a tearful appeal to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to change the policy. 

“I’ve been really enjoying the clapping that you and your fellow ministers in the government do every week,” the 32-year-old said.

“Today, however, I felt betrayed, stabbed in the back. I felt shocked to find out that you’ve decided, your government decided, to exclude myself and my colleagues who work as cleaners and porters and social care workers, who are all on minimum wage, you’ve decided to exclude us from the bereavement scheme.

“So if I die fighting coronavirus my partner isn’t allowed an indefinite leave to remain. This is your way of saying thank you to us?”

Akkad said he hoped Johnson would listen to his plea because he now saw a “different Boris” to the one who went into hospital intensive care last month after contracting COVID-19.

Announcing the change, Patel said the scheme would be extended to NHS support staff and social care workers.

 

 

“Every death in this crisis is a tragedy, and sadly some NHS support staff and social care workers have made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of saving the lives of others,” she said.

“When I announced the introduction of the bereavement scheme in April, I said we would continue to work across government to look at ways to offer further support. Today we are extending the scheme to NHS support staff and social care workers.”

The decision to exclude the lower income foreign workers was condemned by labour unions.

More than 170 NHS staff have died during the pandemic, with many of the victims coming from ethnic minorities.

Akkad has lived in London for four years. Footage of this harrowing journey to the UK was part of a documentary series Exodus: Our Journey to Europe, which won BAFTA and International Emmy awards.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 NHS Hassan Akkad

Related

World
Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed donates 60 tons of PPE equipment to UK’s NHS
World
NHS colleagues hold vigil for UK consultant Amged El-Hawrani, who died from coronavirus

Latest updates

UK extends NHS COVID-19 scheme after emotional plea from Syrian refugee
Dr. Moncef Slaoui: White House’s Arab American ‘coronavirus vaccine czar’
Egypt to offer coronavirus testing in all general hospitals
Fears for well-being of French-Iranian academic jailed in Iran
Factions react as Rajoub says PLO decision to end Israel, US agreements ‘strategic’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.