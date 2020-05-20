You are here

  Pompeo says Palestinians should keep security cooperation

Pompeo says Palestinians should keep security cooperation

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington, May 20, 2020. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Abbas said his govt was absolved of all agreements with Israel and the US including three-way security cooperation
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday voiced regret at Palestinian threats to end security coordination if Israel annexes occupied territory in line with President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, playing one of his only cards, said Tuesday evening that his government was absolved of all agreements with Israel and the United States — including three-way security cooperation.
“We hope that the security arrangements will continue to be in place, that the work that’s done on the ground there to keep people in Israel and Palestinians safe will continue,” Pompeo told reporters.
“I regret that he’s decided to abrogate these agreements,” Pompeo said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been emboldened by a plan unveiled by Trump in January that would give the US blessing for Israel to annex swathes of the West Bank, despite wide concerns in the rest of the world — including neighboring Jordan, a US ally that has made peace with the Jewish state.
Under a coalition agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz, the two can bring annexation to the cabinet for discussion from July 1.
Pompeo, who met Netanyahu in Jerusalem last week, said the Palestinians would benefit from the Trump plan, which promises them an independent but condensed and demilitarized state as well as international investment.
“The Palestinians have continued to refuse to just simply sit down and enter into negotiation based on President Trump’s Vision for Peace,” Pompeo said.
Joe Biden, Trump’s presumptive Democratic challenger in November elections, on Tuesday declared his opposition to annexation, saying it would undermine hopes for peace.
The Trump administration has staunchly backed Netanyahu, who is popular with the president’s evangelical Christian base.

US sanctions Iran’s interior minister over human rights abuses

Updated 20 May 2020
Reuters

US sanctions Iran’s interior minister over human rights abuses

  • US imposed sanctions on Fazli, senior law enforcement and military officials over human rights abuses
  • The action freezes any US-held assets of those blacklisted
Updated 20 May 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Iran’s interior minister, accusing him of having a role in serious human rights abuse, including giving orders that led to violence against peaceful protesters, the US Treasury Department said.
The Treasury said in a statement that Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli gave orders authorizing the Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) to use lethal force in response to protests in November, leading to the killing of protesters, including at least 23 minors.
The Treasury’s action on Wednesday also blacklisted seven senior officials of the LEF and a provincial commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The LEF Cooperative Foundation — which the Treasury said is controlled by the LEF and which is active in Iran’s energy, construction, services, technology and banking industries — was also blacklisted, as were its director and members of the board of trustees. The organization’s name in Iran is Bonyad Taavon NAJA.
Wednesday’s action freezes any US-held assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
“The United States will continue to hold accountable Iranian officials and institutions that oppress and abuse their own people,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have spiked since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal struck by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and began reimposing sanctions that had been eased under the accord.

