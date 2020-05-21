Saudi Arabia launches third phase of COVID-19 testing  

You are here

Asma I. Abdulmalik

Ignoring societal pressures key to beating lockdown stress

Volunteers were able to serve more than 3.5 million beneficiaries through 352,181 volunteer hours, in more than 20 cities around the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 21 May 2020
Ruba Obaid

  • Health care volunteers served 3.5 million in 20 cities across the Kingdom
JEDDAH: The Saudi Health Ministry will soon launch the third phase of expanded testing to evaluate the COVID-19 spread rate in the country.

The ministry highlighted that the new phase will not include COVID-19 examination inside houses or by visiting residences. Instead, the ministry will provide different outlets and options to conduct the tests. It will establish drive-through centers for testing people inside their cars in several cities while also offering testing services at primary health care centers, and allow citizens and residents to book appointments to collect their own test samples through an online application.

The first expanded testing phase began with fieldwork by screening densely populated neighborhoods and labor residences in several cities, while the second phase began on May 4 and involved individuals who took the COVID-19 tests via the ministry’s “Mawid” app.

Currently there are 163,894 volunteers registered at the ministry’s health volunteering platform established at the beginning of the pandemic; 72,000 of the registered volunteers are ready to work when needed after completing the compulsory training program while more than 19,000 are active volunteers.

“The training programs are supervised by the Commission for Health Specialties and are necessary to ensure the safety of patients and volunteers,” said Dr. Safar Battar, director general of the ministry’s health volunteering center.

“Volunteers were able to serve more than 3.5 million beneficiaries through 352,181 volunteer hours, in more than 20 cities around the Kingdom,” Battar said.

Volunteering included working in hospitals and the ministry’s quarantine areas, offering medical consultations, participating in screening and epidemiological investigations and working at emergency and ambulance units, in addition to many other public health services.

The platform was launched earlier in April in accordance with a royal decree in partnership with 12 government agencies to receive volunteer applications from different specialties, whether health-related fields or others.

Meanwhile, 2,691 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia were announced on Wednesday — 74 percent are male, 87 percent are adults and 40 percent are Saudis. 

Of the new cases, 815 were recorded in Riyadh, 311 in Jeddah, 306 in Makkah, 236 in Madinah. 

The total number of cases recorded is 62,545. There are currently 28,728 active cases, with 276 in critical condition.

The Health Ministry announced that 1,844 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 33,478.

The ministry also reported 10 new deaths of expats in Makkah and Jeddah, aged between 33 to 95, raising the toll to 339.

The ministry also announced the conducting of 18,094 new COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction tests, which brings the total number of tests conducted in Saudi Arabia to 636,178 so far.

Saudi youngsters slam ‘cringing’ quality of Ramadan TV shows

Updated 21 May 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Call for a better understanding and respect for audiences
JEDDAH: A popular Saudi YouTuber has slammed some of this year’s Ramadan TV shows for being “uncreative” and “cringing” to watch.

Actor Abdul Majeed Al-Kinani told fans he had been turned off by the “sorry state” of a number of TV offerings produced for the holy month of fasting.

In one of the latest episodes of his hit online show, “Luqaimat,” he singled out two Saudi productions for particular criticism.

Describing the poor standard of acting in the Saudi Broadcasting Authority’s “1 Billion” show, Al-Kinani said: “The worst moment that a human can undergo, is when you watch a scene unfold and cringe, when you’ve got nothing to do with it.”

Playing clips showing actors delivering their lines directly to camera, he added: “I feel offended that our official TV channel is being treated this way.”

Calling for a better understanding and respect for Saudi audiences, he said: “I have high hopes in the people at the authority and ministry to take action and follow up on how this work made it onto the screen in its sorry state.”

He also lambasted Ramadan series “Exit 7,” starring “Tash Ma Tash” actor Nasser Al-Qasabi, for being “uncreative and repetitive” in its plot.

Al-Kinani had pledged that 2019 would be the final season of “Luqaimat,” but due to popular demand he agreed to a return. The light entertainment show was launched in 2012 on the YouTube channel SceenTV covering topical issues in the Kingdom and throughout the Gulf region.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • ‘1 Billion’ show and ‘Exit 7’ have been described as ‘repetitive and uncreative.’
  • ‘Ureem,’ a comedy series about a young man who works for a ride-hailing company, received good response.
  • Call for more professional resources and tools such as talent agencies.

Reacting to Al-Kinani’s comments, Nora Al-Rifai, a 28-year-old TV show and movie fanatic, said: “People’s reaction and the trending hashtag (on Twitter) prove how aware the audience has become to the point where you can’t just present them (TV shows) with any content and call it comedy or drama.

“Because of streaming services and movies reopening, people have a lot to compare it to, and if it doesn’t live up to their expectations, then it has to go,” she added.

Dahlia Baeshen, a Saudi scriptwriter, said there was little to compare between international and local production standards. “We are a much younger industry. Some aspects of filming techniques are less visually appealing. The reopening of cinemas in the Kingdom will further change the taste of upcoming audiences.

“On the other hand, I do believe there is a shift regarding the subject matter of TV shows. Some topics in ‘Exit 7’ were bold and daring and would never have been discussed just a few years back. This leap is quite impressive.”

She noted that the Kingdom had numerous emerging talents with youth aspiring to be filmmakers, writers, and actors.

“Talent is crucial, of course, but I think more importantly, creatives need to find a platform to connect. We have a rich history and culture and a plethora of stories to tell. However, I think in order for TV to change, we need to have a better construction and structure within the industry, matching various talents with one another,” Baeshen added.

Professional resources and tools, such as talent agencies representing artists and writer and director guilds, were necessary, she said.

After witnessing the growth in YouTube TV series, she added: “I think we have come a long way, but there is a lot of room to do more. A lot of the content, especially on YouTube, is very male-oriented. I would love to see more content written by females to reveal the other side of the spectrum.”

Afnan Linjawi, a Saudi screenwriter and poet, said: “With access to Hollywood productions, Bollywood films, streaming services like Netflix, and Spanish, British and other productions, if we do the math, the Saudi viewer is 50 years ahead of Saudi productions.

“The Saudi viewer may know what good TV is, but sadly most don’t know what it takes to make good TV.”

She told Arab News that quality television required a stable and robust production industry with unwavering infrastructure and qualified personnel. “A good decade of failures, trials and errors, and successes is mandatory.”

Saudi producer, Jawaher Al-Mary, said TV in the Kingdom deserved a second chance. “With regard to recent works, I think the ideas in them are repetitive, and some go as far as being shameful. That is not due to a specific genre, be it drama or comedy, but the overall content.”

She felt that “Ureem,” a comedy series about a young man who works for a ride-hailing company, was the only Ramadan show worth noting.

Other social media users echoed Al-Kinani’s frustration about this year’s Ramadan TV content.

Ali Al-Saif said: “Those from his generation have witnessed great media exposure and followed countless massive international works that undoubtedly affected their tastes and the public’s as a result. The viewer can now differentiate between great and less-than-mediocre ones.”

