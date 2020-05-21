LIVE: Global community eases into normality amid coronavirus pandemic

You are here

Above, shoppers inside the Dubai Mall wear masks for protection against the coronavirus on April 28, 2020 after the shopping center was reopened as part of moves to ease lockdown restrictions. (AFP)
DUBAI: The global community is easing back into normality despite the coronavirus pandemic still taking a toll on human lives and the world economy. With no vaccine against the virus on the horizon countries are betting against a second wave of the infection as they slowly reinvigorate their economies hit hard by the virus, which has affected nearly 5 million people and killed almost 330,000.

May 21, 2020, Thursday (All times in GMT)

06:38 – Lebanon is at risk of a major food crisis and many Lebanese may soon find it hard to afford bread because of an acute financial crunch and the fall-out of COVID-19, the prime minister warned.

04:16 – President Donald Trump threatened to hold up federal funds for two election battleground states that are trying to make it easier and safer to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

03:42 – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 745 to 176,752, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

03:37 – Australian state and territory leaders bickered over whether to reopen internal borders, a major step to rejuvenating the country’s $50 billion domestic tourism industry, as part of measures to ease coronavirus restrictions.

02:41 – Japan will lift its state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo as the number of new coronavirus infections drops, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

02:26 – After nearly two months sidelined in Guam with a coronavirus outbreak, the USS Theodore Roosevelt has gone out to sea for training, in preparation to return to duty in the Pacific.

Lebanon at risk of major food crisis, PM warns

BEIRUT: Lebanon is at risk of a major food crisis and many Lebanese may soon find it hard to afford bread because of an acute financial crunch and the fall-out of COVID-19, the prime minister warned.
Writing in the Washington Post, Hassan Diab also warned of a global food security emergency triggered by the pandemic. He said attempts to restrict food exports must be resisted and called on the United States and the European Union to set up an emergency fund to help the Middle East avoid a severe crisis.
Otherwise, “starvation may spark a new migration flow to Europe and further destabilize the region,” he wrote.
Lebanon was in deep crisis even before COVID-19. The local currency has more than halved in value since October amid a hard currency liquidity shortage. Inflation and unemployment are soaring. Lebanon defaulted on its sovereign debt in March.
Imported food prices had more than doubled since the start of 2020, Diab wrote. More than half of Lebanon’s food is imported.
“Once the breadbasket of the Eastern Mediterranean, Lebanon is facing a dramatic challenge that seemed unimaginable a decade ago: the risk of a major food crisis,” Diab wrote.
“A few weeks ago, Lebanon witnessed its first ‘hunger protests.’ Many Lebanese have already stopped buying meat, fruits and vegetables, and may soon find it difficult to afford even bread.”
Diab, who took office this year with backing from the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies, also blamed decades of political mismanagement and corruption for a lack of investment in agriculture.
COVID-19 and lockdowns had “dramatically worsened the economic crisis and profoundly disrupted the food supply chain.”
Eighty percent of Lebanon’s wheat had been coming from Ukraine and Russia, but last month, Russia suspended wheat exports, while Ukraine is considering a similar move, he said.

