LIVE: Global community eases into normality amid coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: The global community is easing back into normality despite the coronavirus pandemic still taking a toll on human lives and the world economy. With no vaccine against the virus on the horizon countries are betting against a second wave of the infection as they slowly reinvigorate their economies hit hard by the virus, which has affected nearly 5 million people and killed almost 330,000.

May 21, 2020, Thursday (All times in GMT)

06:38 – Lebanon is at risk of a major food crisis and many Lebanese may soon find it hard to afford bread because of an acute financial crunch and the fall-out of COVID-19, the prime minister warned.

04:16 – President Donald Trump threatened to hold up federal funds for two election battleground states that are trying to make it easier and safer to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

03:42 – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 745 to 176,752, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

03:37 – Australian state and territory leaders bickered over whether to reopen internal borders, a major step to rejuvenating the country’s $50 billion domestic tourism industry, as part of measures to ease coronavirus restrictions.

02:41 – Japan will lift its state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo as the number of new coronavirus infections drops, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

02:26 – After nearly two months sidelined in Guam with a coronavirus outbreak, the USS Theodore Roosevelt has gone out to sea for training, in preparation to return to duty in the Pacific.