You are here

  • Home
  • Japan to lift emergency state for Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo

Japan to lift emergency state for Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo

People wearing face masks shop at a mall in Yokohama near Tokyo on May 19, 2020. Japan ended of the state of emergency for most regions of the country, but restrictions are being kept in place in Tokyo and seven other high-risk areas. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9fkbf

Updated 21 May 2020
Reuters

Japan to lift emergency state for Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo

  • Tokyo and four other prefectures, including the northern island of Hokkaido, would remain under the state of emergency
Updated 21 May 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan will lift its state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo on Thursday as the number of new coronavirus infections drops, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday, with the country eager to revive its battered economy.
Tokyo and four other prefectures, including the northern island of Hokkaido, would remain under the state of emergency — which has already been lifted for much of the country.

Topics: Coronavirus Japan

Related

World
Japan’s regions, companies emerge from coronavirus emergency while Tokyo restrictions remain
Japan eyes another stimulus package as coronavirus pandemic crushes economy

Active shooter at Texas naval air station ‘neutralized’

Updated 1 min 36 sec ago

Active shooter at Texas naval air station ‘neutralized’

Updated 1 min 36 sec ago

WASHINGTON: The US Navy said on Thursday an active shooter at its Corpus Christi naval air station in Texas had been “neutralized,” with one security force member injured in the events that unfolded in the early morning hours.
“Naval Security Forces at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning,” said the US Navy Information Office in a statement.
“The shooter has been neutralized. One Security Force member is injured,” it said, without providing details.
The station itself said in a post on Facebook that the station remained on lockdown and the scene was not “clear,” urging personnel not to move around unless cleared to do so.
The local police department on its Facebook page said that both gates to the base were shut and asked residents to “avoid the area entirely.”
At the same time, Texas A&M University, located nearby, asked any students on campus to remain indoors and away from windows. The Navy said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service was en route and that state and local law enforcement was on the scene.
Late last year, a Saudi gunman killed three US sailors in an attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, just days after a US sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.

Topics: Reuters

Latest updates

Saudi Ministry announces 12 new deaths from coronavirus
Active shooter at Texas naval air station ‘neutralized’
China's parliament to discuss draft Hong Kong national security law
Cyclone toll hits 84 as Bangladesh and India start mopping up
Focus: Corporate debt and negative interest rates

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.