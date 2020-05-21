You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait develops PCR solution for coronavirus testing

Kuwait develops PCR solution for coronavirus testing

Above, a closed entrance of the Mubarakiya market in Kuwait city during the 20-day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 11, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wap3x

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait develops PCR solution for coronavirus testing

  • Team now in the initial stages of the PCR solution’s production
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A Kuwaiti medical team has developed a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) solution to used for coronavirus tests, state news agency KUNA has reported.

The new solution developed by the Kuwaiti specialists has ‘excellent’ diagnostic results, Dr. Salman Al-Sabah, head of the surgical department at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, said.

PCR testing is considered a more accurate method of diagnosing the presence of coronavirus among patients where a swab is taken and blended with a reagent usually called a PCR Kit, of which a solution the Kuwaiti medical team has developed.

The team is now in the initial stages of the solution’s production before output is ramped up on a bigger scale to satisfy local requirements and reduce dependence on imported reagents that are costlier and take a longer delivery period.

Topics: Coronavirus Kuwait

Related

Middle-East
Scores of shops closed in Kuwait for violating coronavirus precautionary measures
Middle-East
Grocery stores’ working hours amended in Kuwait

Jordan imposes three-day lockdown with resurgence of coronavirus cases

Updated 24 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan imposes three-day lockdown with resurgence of coronavirus cases

  • Lockdown violators will be fined anywhere between 100 and 500 Jordanian dinars
Updated 24 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan is imposing a three-day lockdown starting Thursday midnight after a resurgence in coronavirus infections, which the government aims to address and to control with the Eid Al-Fitr holiday just around the corner.

“The crisis cell in the National Center for Security and Crisis Management …. decided to amend the measures taken during the period of Eid Al-Fitr, based on the developments of the epidemiological situation of the Kingdom during the past days,” state news agency Petra reported.
Jordan reported 23 new more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its caseload to 672.

“In light of developments in the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, the increase in the number of Covid-19 infections significantly during the past days, the need to increase the efforts of epidemiological investigation teams, the need to limit gatherings and contact between individuals, and take the necessary measures for achieving physical distancing,” Amjad Adaileh, the Minister of State for Media Affairs, said.

Lockdown violators will be fined anywhere between 100 and 500 Jordanian dinars, he said.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan

Related

Middle-East
Jordan completes second phase of repatriation flights amid coronavirus pandemic
Middle-East
Jordan eases lockdown, public sector to return to work on May 26

Latest updates

Kuwait develops PCR solution for coronavirus testing
Jordan imposes three-day lockdown with resurgence of coronavirus cases
UAE confirms 941 new coronavirus cases
LIVE: Global community eases into normality amid coronavirus pandemic
In Baghdad’s new Ramadan rhythm, calls to pray and keep COVID-19 away

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.