Kuwait develops PCR solution for coronavirus testing

DUBAI: A Kuwaiti medical team has developed a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) solution to used for coronavirus tests, state news agency KUNA has reported.

The new solution developed by the Kuwaiti specialists has ‘excellent’ diagnostic results, Dr. Salman Al-Sabah, head of the surgical department at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, said.

PCR testing is considered a more accurate method of diagnosing the presence of coronavirus among patients where a swab is taken and blended with a reagent usually called a PCR Kit, of which a solution the Kuwaiti medical team has developed.

The team is now in the initial stages of the solution’s production before output is ramped up on a bigger scale to satisfy local requirements and reduce dependence on imported reagents that are costlier and take a longer delivery period.