Kuwait, Saudi Arabia to suspend oil output from joint field in June

Emirates introduces measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 on scheduled flights

DUBAI: UAE airline, Emirates has unveiled a series of precautionary measures that took effect from Thursday, as regular scheduled flights to some destinations resumed.

The new measures introduced include complimentary hygiene kits for all passengers, staggered boarding, carried out on a row-by-row basis – and all flights over one-and-a-half hours will have a cabin service assistant (CSA), who will ensure the toilets are cleaned every 45 minutes.

Other measures include a series of precautions for transit passengers in Dubai, ensuring strict social distancing and the distribution of additional hygiene kits and all passengers and crew will be expected to wear masks and gloves at all times.

“The risk of catching an infection on an aircraft is already very low, but we have spared no effort in reviewing and redesigning every step, from check-in to disembarkation,” said Adel Al-Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer.

“Every measure implemented is an additional reduction in risk, and taken altogether, our aim is really to make flying as safe as possible.”

Also all of Emirates’ aircraft have been fitted with air filters which remove nearly all viruses and eliminate dust, allergens and germs from the cabin.

And each aircraft will undergo an enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes to ensure safety and proper sanitation once they have landed in Dubai.