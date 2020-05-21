Kuwait, Saudi Arabia to suspend oil output from joint field in June

You are here

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will halt oil production from the joint Al-Khafji field for one month starting June 1. Above, an oil facility in Saudi Arabia. (AFP file photo)
DUBAI: Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will halt oil production from the joint Al-Khafji field for one month starting June 1 following an output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, state news agency KUNA reported, citing a Kuwaiti official.

“The joint executive committee of Al-Khafji Joint Operations decided to suspend production and close facilities,” Abdullah Al-Sumaiti, the acting CEO of Kuwait Gulf Oil Company, said in a statement.

Sumaiti added the decision followed an OPEC+ agreement last month to cut 9.7 million barrels per day for the months of May and June in an attempt to stop the steep decline in oil prices.

Emirates introduces measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 on scheduled flights

  • Check-in counters will have a shield between the staff and customers
  • Thermal cameras are in operation in the transit areas
DUBAI: UAE airline, Emirates has unveiled a series of precautionary measures that took effect from Thursday, as regular scheduled flights to some destinations resumed.

The new measures introduced include complimentary hygiene kits for all passengers, staggered boarding, carried out on a row-by-row basis – and all flights over one-and-a-half hours will have a  cabin service assistant (CSA), who will ensure the toilets are cleaned every 45 minutes.

Other measures include a series of precautions for transit passengers in Dubai, ensuring strict social distancing and the distribution of additional hygiene kits and all passengers and crew will be expected to wear masks and gloves at all times.

“The risk of catching an infection on an aircraft is already very low, but we have spared no effort in reviewing and redesigning every step, from check-in to disembarkation,” said Adel Al-Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer.

“Every measure implemented is an additional reduction in risk, and taken altogether, our aim is really to make flying as safe as possible.”

Also all of Emirates’ aircraft have been fitted with air filters which remove nearly all viruses and eliminate dust, allergens and germs from the cabin.

And each aircraft will undergo an enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes to ensure safety and proper sanitation once they have landed in Dubai.

Baby Talk: How to boost a picky eater’s appetite

