Lebanese singer Dana Hourani on the future of the music industry

Lebanese singer and influencer Dana Hourani was expected to release her new album during this period. (Instagram)
Updated 21 May 2020
Hams Saleh

Updated 21 May 2020
Hams Saleh

Updated 21 May 2020
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Like most industries around the world, the music industry has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Concerts have been put on hold and releases pushed back.

Lebanese singer and influencer Dana Hourani was expected to release her new album during this period, but because of the lockdown and travel restrictions, the music sensation has been unable to fly back to Beirut to finish her music.

“I was supposed to start touring in June after the release of the album, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Hourani told Arab News.

However, the singer is still optimistic about the future of the music industry, despite the downfall. “Artists won’t be able to perform concerts or gigs, and I think that’s what’s going to change. But other than that, I don’t see how it would change because everything is digital now,” she said.

The social media star spoke to Arab News about her singing career.

But when you are 13 years old, you might just be the only one who thinks you have a good voice. And this was the case for Hourani. She needed affirmation.

“My uncle also was visiting from France and he is an excellent guitar player. So, I picked up his guitar and he taught me a couple of chords.”

Despite her music performances in university and the few steps she took to reach her goal, it still seemed hard for Hourani to achieve her dream after she moved to Dubai and got a full-time job.

“I felt like here was more of a corporate world and that this dream is over. Maybe it wasn’t the right time. I had more of a realistic goal,” she said.

“There are so many talented people that sing and play instruments, and they can get places, but it just doesn’t happen because you kind of need to be at the right place, at the right time, have the right resources, be smart about how you can go forth.”

And the right time came for Hourani in 2019, when she recorded her first single, “Ella Enta.” 

“I didn’t think I would sing in Arabic, but as I got older I started feeling more of a connection to my own roots. I am living in the Arab world, I am an Arab, my mother tongue is Arabic, and I want to have that connection with an Arab audience,” she said.

What was it like to record her first song?

“The first day, I was a bit nervous. I didn’t know if this was working. I was always afraid of how Arabic singers pronounce everything and I always felt like I am doing it wrong,” she said.

“There are no rules in music. It’s all about what you create and what you want to make from it. I went on adopting that kind of mentality and it worked out because I wasn’t under pressure as to how I am supposed to deliver something.”

Hourani said that her social media presence supported her music career. “It helped because I had some audience who would listen to anything I put out there before I even started, but I definitely do not depend on Instagram to get my music about.”

The pandemic has made the upcoming star realize that the one thing she wants to pursue in future is music.

“It is what I love the most. I itch to go back to the studio every day,” she said.

Designer Yassmin Saleh’s work inspired by Lebanon’s political, economic situation

Yassmin Saleh uses art to raise awareness on psychological and sociological issues. (Supplied)
Updated 21 May 2020
Hams Saleh

Designer Yassmin Saleh's work inspired by Lebanon's political, economic situation
Updated 21 May 2020
Hams Saleh

Updated 21 May 2020
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: From making outfits out of her dad’s tailored suits and her mom’s preppy pieces, Lebanese fashion designer Yassmin Saleh now has an established brand, under her name, that uses art to raise awareness on psychological and sociological issues.

Speaking to Arab News about her latest DWELLER spring-summer 2020 pieces, Saleh said: “Every collection starts with a story.”

For the label’s latest release, Saleh, and her sister Farah – the cofounder of the label – were inspired by the political and economic situation in Lebanon.

“The collection tells the story of a population wishing for a blank slate,” Saleh said. “They no longer want to abide by the rules and feel as though they were Bedouins.”

To balance opposing facets, her pieces portrayed the “desert dwellers’” sentiments through draped and oversize cuts, with earthy tones, while the “corrupt keepers,” she said, are shown through classic shapes and tailored pieces.

Not only do Saleh’s designs hold a message, but they also resemble forms of art, through her Tattoo Series, that trigger conversations with the public.

This “form of wearable art,” she said, has become a signature of her brand. “Each collection carries a Tattoo Series that reflect the brand’s commitment to the issues of our time,” the 26-year-old designer added.

Touching on the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Saleh, who studied fashion design, said the ongoing global health crisis had positives and negatives for the future of the industry.

Despite being a sustainable brand already, the current situation has inspired the duo to create a 100 percent sustainable, limited-edition line that is expected to launch soon.

