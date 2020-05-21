You are here

Al Jazeera publishes article glorifying Egyptian terrorist, then takes it down

Egyptian militant leader Hisham Al-Ashmawy was arrested on Oct. 8, 2018, in eastern Libya during a military operation in the city of Derna. (File/Libyan Armed Forces / AFP)
Al Jazeera removed the content. (File/AFP)
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Al Jazeera published an article last week titled “Hisham Ashmawy...the other side of Al-Ikhtiyar (The Choice)” where the author praised the Egyptian terrorist and sought to clear his name, but later took down the piece due to “contradictions with Al Jazeera publishing policies,” according to the news site.

This comes within the same month that the Qatari-owned network published a podcast glorifying killed Iranian General Qasim Soleimani, as well as a full interview with terrorist-designated Hamas’s leader Ismael Haniya.

“Not only did Al-Jazeera glorify Hisham Ashmawy, but it also always glorified different terrorist leaders and organizations as long as they fought the people and systems (or governments) that disagree with the Qatari regime’s policy,” Terrorism and extremism expert Hani Nesira told Arab News.

“Qatari Al-Jazeera network and its websites on the Internet have consistently glorified the symbols of extremism and terrorism and portrayed them as symbols of resistance and national liberation.”

The full article, which cannot be accessed anymore, began by suggesting that political systems resort to television programs and drama series in order to influence peoples’ minds, notably highlighting current Egyptian Ramadan show Al-Ikhtiyar (The Choice).

“It deliberately used lies and slander in their portrayal of a number of prominent Islamic figures, such as Sheikh Rifai Sorour, as well as other personalities who chose the path of armed resistance against the Egyptian coup regime, such as officer Emad Abdel Hamid and his colleague Hesham Ashmawy,” the author, Islamic scholar and Member of the Political Bureau of the Salafi Front, Mustafa Al-Badry wrote.

“The character inspired by Hesham Ashmawy was one of the elements on which the drama series greatly relied. The series portrayed him in a way that is different from how he is known by the people who were close to him. I, therefore, hope to shed light on the real story of Maj. Hesham Ashmawy,” Badry continued.Ashmawy was an Egyptian security officer who was suspected of having been involved in and having orchestrated several terrorist attacks on security officials and state institutions, including the 2014 Farafra ambush that left at least 22 killed, and the 2015 assassination of Prosecutor general Hisham Barakat.

The news site has since removed the article, which was shown in its opinions section, replacing the text with an explainer noting its deletion.

“This article has been deleted, as it contradicts Al Jazeera’s publishing policies and the requirements of professional behavior. Al Jazeera’s blogs confirm that what happened was an individual professional mistake and that appropriate measures will be taken to hold the person responsible accountable and ensure that it is not repeated again in the future,” it read.

Media outlets demand action after protesters storm Baghdad studios

Media outlets demand action after protesters storm Baghdad studios

  • Saudi broadcaster MBC’s offices ransacked after documentary mentioning militia leader
LONDON: Journalists in the Middle East have condemned an attack by supporters of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who broke into the offices of the Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC) in Baghdad on Tuesday, causing “severe damage” to the bureau’s studios and other facilities. 

Images shared by MBC presenter Malek Al-Rogui on Twitter showed extensive damage, including smashed equipment and glass, doors knocked from their frames and graffiti daubed on walls across the premises, but a statement by the broadcaster added that no members of staff had been harmed. 

However, MBC, a Saudi-owned broadcaster, along with other journalism outlets in the region, called on Iraqi authorities to investigate the assault and to bring those responsible to justice. 

“MBC Group strongly condemns the deliberate attack that has targeted MBC Iraq’s studios and offices in Baghdad today, which has resulted in severe damage to studio and office property,” it said in a statement. 

“In terms of immediate action, MBC Group places the matter in the hands of the Iraqi authorities, trusting in its security protocols, as well as judicial process, in order to protect MBC Iraq’s employees and the organization, which operates in Iraq in accordance with the laws and regulations of the country. 

“MBC Group hopes to receive full details of the circumstances of the attack at the earliest, and work with the authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable, as well as bring them to justice, in order to prevent similar attacks in the future,” the statement added. 

Ignacio Miguel Delgado, the Middle East and North Africa representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said in a statement: “Iraqi authorities are utterly failing to protect broadcasters and media outlets from attacks by protesters or armed assailants, who are taking the law into their own hands. 

“Iraqi authorities must transparently investigate the storming of the Baghdad office of MBC and do their utmost to ensure journalists and media outlets can carry out their job safely, regardless of their affiliation or opinions.” 

The attack allegedly came in response to a program, aired by MBC, which suggested that the Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, leader of the Kataib Hezbollah militia, which forms part of the PMF, was involved in a terrorist attack in Lebanon in 1981. 

The PMF, called Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in Arabic, is a state-sponsored umbrella group of Shiite political activists and militias. 

Al-Muhandis, whose real name was Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, was assassinated on Jan. 3 in the drone strike at Baghdad Airport that also killed the Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force. 

The program in question centered on the life of Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani, which mentioned the death of Qabbani’s wife in Beirut in 1981 in an attack it claimed was connected to Al-Muhandis. 

After the show went to air on May 15, several PMF affiliates and members, including the Sanad Bloc, Badr Organization and the Martyrs Foundation, condemned it in separate statements, and called on the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) to close MBC. 

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that it condemned the attack, and added that the CMC would conduct a thorough investigation alongside Iraqi security services. 

“While we affirm and guarantee the right to peaceful protest by legitimate means, we reject any outlawed aggression or behavior against the media or private and public property, and it will be dealt with in accordance with the laws in force,” it added.

