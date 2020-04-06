You are here

Pressure grows for Al Jazeera to register as foreign agent in US

A general view shows the newsroom at the headquarters of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera English-language channel in Doha. (File/Reuters)
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Calls follow TRT’s registration, amid accusations that both networks are state propaganda tools
WASHINGTON: The US branch of the Turkish Radio and Television Corp. (TRT) has finally registered with the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), after evading such a requirement for a year. 

A DOJ review had established that the network meets the legal criteria for being a foreign agent, as it acts on behalf of the Turkish government, which exercises direct control over its leadership, finances and news content, for the purpose of influencing US public opinion and government policy. 

Designed to promote transparency with the American public, Congress passed FARA in 1938 to detect Nazi propaganda and other foreign interferences in US policy. 

The law was updated in 1966 to provide the DOJ with more tools to investigate violations and penalties for failure to register as a foreign agent. 

TRT’s registration, giving the public greater visibility into its funding and activities, has sparked the question: Why has Al Jazeera, a network owned and funded by the Qatari government, not done the same? 

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a non-partisan policy institute based in Washington DC, brought the issue into the limelight, in an article that calls on the DOJ to apply the same scrutiny to Al Jazeera that it has to TRT, and to take the matter to court should the Qatari network refuse to comply. 

Why the DOJ has not done so yet is the great question everyone is asking, according to senior analyst Varsha Koduvayur, who wrote the policy brief.   

“In many ways, TRT and Al Jazeera are a tandem network in the way that they hew to their government lines,” she told Arab News. 

“Then there’s the issue of the growing alliance between Turkey and Qatar, which have come to backstop each other’s destabilizing policies in the region. They’ve really come to form an axis of their own, working together to cleave the Sunni world apart,” she said. 

“TRT is being mandated by the DOJ to register. It follows as a natural consequence that Al Jazeera should be asked to register also,” she added. 

“First, Americans deserve transparency about where their news sources come from. Second, these foreign US-based media are owned by countries that aren’t particularly friendly to Washington.”

The Trump administration and Congress have ramped up pressure on media outlets they consider as tools of foreign governments to register under FARA. 

The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) requires US-based foreign media to register with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an independent US government agency overseen by Congress, and responsible for implementing and enforcing America’s communications law and regulations. 

NDAA requires foreign outlets to provide the FCC with a bi-annual report on its relations with its foreign principals. “If foreign-owned media outlets aren’t doing this, then they’re flouting US law,” said Koduvayur.

Congress has already demanded an explanation as to why the DOJ has not required Al Jazeera to register as a foreign agent.  

In a detailed letter to the DOJ, a bipartisan coalition of senators led by Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) address what they call the “Justice Department’s lax and selective enforcement of FARA,” and call for Al Jazeera’s compliance with the registration requirement.  

“When the available evidence is taken as a whole, it appears that Aljazeera’s broadcasts, including AJ+, mirror the policies and preferences of the Qatari government, which, together with the state funding … demonstrate that Aljazeera and its media subsidiaries act as alter egos of the Qatari government in ensuring dissemination of the government’s viewpoints,” the lawmakers wrote.

Abdel Rahim Foukara, Al Jazeera’s Washington bureau chief, maintains that the network’s independent editorial philosophy remains as intact as it has been since the channel’s inception.

“The Qataris do fund Al Jazeera. Over the years, they pumped a lot of money into the network,” he told Arab News. 

“But as editorial staff, we deal with stories on their own merit. The idea that someone from anywhere outside the station would call in and force us to decide which stories to produce: That has never been the case,” he added.

“So for anyone to simplify the situation and say our coverage aligns with the interests of the Qatari government, they either don’t know how our internal editorial process works, or they don’t want to understand it.”

Al Jazeera was born in 1996. In its early days, the channel was “a breath of fresh air in the Arab world,” said Koduvayur. 

“It was really a provocative, ground-breaking channel, coming to life in a region that was long used to a very stultifying media landscape,” she added. 

“Al Jazeera was renowned for its willingness to tackle controversial or taboo topics head-on.”

But then the Arab Spring happened. Qatar and Al Jazeera first supported the uprisings, but then shifted gears and threw their weight behind Muslim Brotherhood-aligned regimes that came to power in some states. 
“There have always been red lines that Al Jazeera would never overrun when it comes to Qatar’s domestic policies,” said Koduvayur.

“But the Arab Spring was the network’s most visible turning point. Al Jazeera lost that freedom of expression and came to parrot Doha’s foreign policy lines.” 

The channel kept pushing for a sectarian, pro-Brotherhood agenda, and a series of events have ruined its reputation in the West: Ahmed Mansour, a pro-Brotherhood primetime anchor, called interim Egyptian President Adly Mansour a Jew with a Zionist agenda; Faisal Kassem hosted a debate on whether Syrian Alawites deserved genocide; an Iraqi editor cheered for the massacre of 1,500 Shiites by Daesh in Tikrit; and an anchor was immediately removed from the air for not expressing sympathy with a Brotherhood rally in Egypt. 

“I neither support nor criticize what other colleagues do because when they make the decisions, I’m not with them on the scene,” Foukara said, responding to those incidents.

“What I can say is, every now and then, we find ourselves in a difficult situation because of something that aired on Al Jazeera on one show or another,” he added. 

“We found ourselves in a difficult situation in the US because of our coverage of Afghanistan, our coverage of the invasion of Iraq, and the emphasis Al Jazeera puts on civilian casualties in various conflicts.”

But the difficult situation the network finds itself in today lies in a tarnished reputation, the fruit of its ever-increasing subjection to “a dictatorship that turns a blind eye to terror finance,” as Koduvayur put it.
 

Topics: Al Jazeera

Chicagoland Arab American journalist buried after succumbing to COVID-19

RAY HANANIA

Chicagoland Arab American journalist buried after succumbing to COVID-19

  • Newspaper publisher was constantly helping people and needy families using his own resources and funds
CHICAGO: Jordanian American newspaper publisher Mansour Tadros was buried on Tuesday after succumbing to an apparent case of the coronavirus in an unusual funeral arrangement restricted by fears of the pandemic and government concerns.

Tadros was interned on Tuesday at Lawn Funeral Home but no one except immediate family could attend his wake. Mourners and friends were required by restrictions imposed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to remain in their vehicles during the entire length of the funeral.

More than 70 cars formed a funeral procession that left the funeral home and snaked its way past his home and then to a burial plot at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Worth, Illinois. The cemetery is the final resting place for many of Chicagoland’s Christian Arabs.

Tadros’ immediate family, the priest who provided the burial service, and members of the funeral home all wore face masks for health reasons. The small group stood around the casket as a few funeral flower arrangements were placed nearby.

After the casket was placed in the tomb, each of the cars slowly passed by the Tadros family vehicles to pay respects from their car to the other, through opened windows. His sons Fadi and Faris sat in another car also greeting mourners who came to pay their respects to their father through their car window, as required by COVID-19 government restrictions.

“We are so grateful to everyone who attended,” said Mansour’s sobbing wife Lidya who sat in her car with her daughter Nadine as each car passed slowly and through open windows offered their condolences. “This is so difficult for us.”

Tadros was a giant in the Arab American journalism community, publishing The Future News beginning right after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 until last year when he moved the news operation from print to exclusive online.

Tadros had said many times that more needed to be done to educate Americans about the true face of Arab culture which is rich, diverse and embedded in the foundations of many of the great achievements of mankind from science and math to language.

A co-founder of the National Arab American Journalists Association (NAAJA) which has chapters in Chicagoland, Detroit and Houston, Tadros struggled to keep his newspaper financially afloat often paying its publication expenses from his own pocket.

According to NAAJA, the Arab American and Muslim print media in America was severely impacted and many of the Arab ethnic and Muslim publications were forced to close in the wake of the terrorist attacks because of discrimination. That encourage Tadros to launch his own newspaper, The Future News in 2002.

During his newspaper publishing career, Tadros made it a priority to make his newspaper the “newspaper of record” for Chicagoland’s Arab American community which first settled in the city following the 1893 World Columbian Exposition which featured the popular “Street in Cairo” and exposed the West to “belly dancing” performances, called by Chicagoans at the time as “the hootchie cootchie” dance.

Millions of American Exposition attendees experienced this first contact with Arab culture.

Tadros immigrated with his parents from Na’ur, a suburb of Amman, Jordan and he was very active in the Jordanian American and Palestinian American communities.

Nemer Ziyad, CEO of Ziyad Brothers Importing, expressed shock at the news, noting he had just spoken with Mansour only a few weeks back.

“Mansour was a man that lived and worked constantly on behalf of our Arab American community that was his life and that will be his legacy,” Nemer Ziyad said.

“He had no boundaries no matter from where in the Arab world someone was from nor what religion they were. He was always about the community and always on the frontline with any situation always even financially.”

Ziyad added that Mansour Tadros was “constantly helping people and families” who were need even using his own resources and funds.

“He was always helping people in need,” Ziyad said. 

“Mansour was an iconic man. He was respected in our community and by many others for his work. And, Mansour was loved by all he touched. He will be missed. His passing is a major loss to our community and society. He will never be forgotten may he rest in peace. God bless him and his family.”

Marie Newman, who won the Democratic Primary election for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District, unseating incumbent Dan Lipinski, praised Mansour Tadros and offered her condolences.

“I am heartbroken about Mansour. He was a great counselor and mentor to me,” Newman said. “I will miss our long conversations. This a huge loss for all.”

Tadros’ newspaper endorsed Newman in the hotly contested political race predicting her victory. After the election, Tadros predicted Newman would be a champion of civil rights for all of the district’s residents, including for Arab Americans.

St. Mary’s Orthodox Church Pastor Malek Rihani called Mansour was a man of faith.

“It is very sad indeed. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mansour a few times, and his focus has always been finding ways to strengthen our community by giving us a voice through his gift of journalism,” Father Rihani said.

“May God account Mansour worthy of the heavenly kingdom, and may He grant strength and comfort to his family during this difficult time. With love in our Lord Jesus Christ, who by His resurrection destroyed the evil of death forever.”

Tadros also worked closely with the Arab American Democratic Club and the AADC Chairman Samir Khalil who also expressed his condolences to the Tadros family.

“I knew Mansour and his parent and siblings for 50 years I was talking to Mansour on the phone the night before his passing he was in good spirit talking about Marie Newman winning how Happy he was and looking forward to help unite the community for better standing and recognition in the near future,” Khalil said.

“Mansour and I where active in college together as he was my school mate and kept working together supporting each other to support the community for the last 50 years working on many occasions. I wish all activists in our community were like Mansour. If he disagreed with you, he always remained your loyal friend with class.”

Khalil added, “I loved him and loved the way he operates very supportive genuine, sincere and get things done , I already miss Mansour because I am used to see him almost in every event and function especially at the gray support he gave to the Arab American Democratic club with a glittery smile.”

Activists and former newspaper publishers Abder and Amani Ghouleh also expressed sadness and condolences to the Tadros family.

“Mansour was a man who was always there for the Arab American community,” the Ghoulehs said.

“He consistently volunteered his time, funds and advice to help many causes. His compassion and love for others was there to the very end, as he checked on many of his friends during this difficult time in the world. It was our honor to serve with him on the ADC Chicago board and many ad hoc activist committees, as well as being his colleagues in local community journalism.”

Former Cook County Illinois Judge William “Bill” Haddad described Tadros as a “great community leader.”

“The Arab-American community has lost a great friend. Mansour was a leader, an activist, a journalist, and a man who loved his heritage and defended it,” Haddad said.

“I knew him as a colleague who worked with us, not for himself, but for our people. He supported me when I ran for judge, and with the organizing of the American Middle East Voters Alliance when I left the bench. He always encouraged me to be the best I can be. He is gone well before his time, and I will miss him. My deepest sympathies to Lidya and their three children, Faris, Fadi and Nadine.”

 

Topics: Coronavirus

