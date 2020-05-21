You are here

Focus: Corporate debt and negative interest rates

Updated 21 May 2020
Cornelia Meyer

Focus: Corporate debt and negative interest rates

Updated 21 May 2020
Cornelia Meyer

What happened:

The US Senate has unanimously passed a bill calling for foreign companies to be barred from listing on US exchanges if they have not complied with the US accounting board’s audits for three consecutive years and/or are owned or controlled by a foreign government. The bill is aimed at Chinese companies and could lead to the delisting of Alibaba, Baidu and the likes. (The woes and NASDAQ delisting request of the Chinese coffee company/coffeehouse chain Luckin are not helpful in that context.)

It was noteworthy that both Republicans and Democrats supported the bill, which now has to pass the House of Representatives. The US China relationship seems to have morphed into a core theme of the US presidential election, with both the Trump and Biden campaigns trying to outdo each other in anti-Chinese rhetoric.

The dollar was caught between downward pressures driven by huge stimulus packages and the debate over negative interest rates and upward pressures fuelled by geopolitical tensions.

British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has received more than $1 billion from the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for its research and development of a COVID-19 vaccine in conjunction with the University of Oxford.

European Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) numbers came in better than expected, but still paint a dismal picture. A PMI below 50 represents an economic contraction, whereas a number greater than 50 represents economic expansion. The euro area PMI in May came in at 28.7 for services and at 39.1 for manufacturing. In Germany the respective numbers were 31.4 and 36.8. France came in at 29.4 for services and 40.3 for manufacturing. The tendency for manufacturing indices to perform better than services PMIs reflects the fact that people are hesitant to use services while COVID-19 represents a threat. This is a trend we have seen in China, which was the first to come out of lockdown. It also indicates that economies which rely on services most may have a slower path to recovery.

Background:

The debate on negative interest rates continues: The Eurozone, Japan Switzerland and Norway are firmly in negative territory. Central banks in the UK and New Zealand are considering them reluctantly while the US Fed firmly rejects them. On one hand, negative rates are particularly challenging in countries where banks constitute the major monetary transmission mechanism, because they undermine the traditional banking business model. On the other hand, negative interest rates come in handy for highly leveraged governments and companies. There is also the argument supported by US president Donald Trump that negative interest rates help exports by lowering currency exchange rates.

We have seen companies issuing both investment grade and high yield debt. The rationale went beyond a commercial argument of refinancing debt at lower interest rates.

Both the ECB and the Fed are purchasing corporate bonds with their quantitative easing policies. The Fed has even ventured into junk bonds, if they are issued by so called fallen angels (companies that were investment grade before the pandemic). The ECB may eventually follow suit.

A key argument for companies issuing debt goes beyond the advantage of refinancing at lower rates and willing central bank buyers: Most issuers needed to shore up liquidity to get over the hump of forced lockdowns.

Where we go from here:

The German government and Lufthansa are said to be close to agreeing a €9 billion ($9.9 billion) rescue package for Lufthansa, securing the German government 25 percent of equity plus one share, giving the government a controlling minority. This may divide Europe into two camps: government -controlled airlines such as Air France/KLM and Lufthansa versus the free market airlines such as the IAG group, Ryanair and EasyJet. The latter are essentially penalised for having gone into the corona-crisis better capitalised.

US first time jobless numbers will be released later on Thursday.

China is moving to incorporate Chinese security laws into the Hong Kong’s Charter, a move which is bound to further exacerbate US–China tensions.

 

— Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources.
Twitter: @MeyerResources

Topics: coronanomics

Mafia mobsters 'on jobless benefits' during Italy's coronavirus crisis

Updated 26 min 31 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Mafia mobsters ‘on jobless benefits’ during Italy's coronavirus crisis

  • Crime bosses ‘stealing from the poor,’ Italian prosecutor claims
Updated 26 min 31 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: More than 100 bosses and members of the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta Mafia in southern Italy have been falsely claiming the government’s “citizenship wage” basic income for poor households and job seekers, Italian police said.

Among the claimants of the allowance — €600 ($660) a month given by the government to those who can show they live below minimum wage standards — were the sons of Roberto Pannunzi, a Mafia mobster nicknamed “the Italian Pablo Escobar.”

“They really do not need the state basic income — their family is doing too well with its illegal activities,” Reggio Calabria Chief Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri told Arab News.

“But mobsters never have enough, they always want more. It is in their nature. Even if it means taking money destined for the poorest, they just take it because they feel they can do whatever they like.”
 
Italian and US investigators say Pannunzi is one of the world’s biggest cocaine dealers, with a business worth billions.

He has been accused of using migrant boats crossing the Mediterranean to Sicily and Calabria to smuggle cocaine and other drugs from Africa to Europe.

Pannunzi, also known as “Bebe,” is fond of boasting that he weighs money instead of counting it when he receives payments for cocaine sales, police said.
 
His eldest son, Alessandro, is married to the daughter of one of Colombia’s biggest cocaine producers and has been found guilty of importing large amounts of the drug into Italy.

Finance police believe members of the crime syndicate collected more than €500,000 in government assistance, which is now being confiscated.

“Despite the immense fortunes they make from drug trafficking and other illegal activities, Mafia men show no respect to poverty and to what the government tries to do to provide people with financial help,” Gratteri said.

“The €600 ‘citizenship wage’ is peanuts to mobsters who make millions and can spend in half an hour what some poor people live on for an entire month.
 
“This will tell you clearly enough how terrible and bad the Mob is for the community. This is not only because of their criminal activities, but also because they show no respect for those who suffer. Money is all they want,” he said.

Topics: Italy Coronavirus

