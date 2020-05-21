Basem Alsallom, the former assistant president of marketing and corporate communications at the General Authority of Civil Aviation, is now the CEO and managing director of Sure Global Tech, a technology solutions provider.

Alsallom graduated from Imam Muhammad ibn Saud University in Riyadh in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature, and received an MA in information technology consultancy from the University of Kent in the UK in 2009. Nine years later he gained an EMBA – PLD from Harvard Business School.

Alsallom started work in sales and marketing at the Advanced Electronics Co. in 2007. A year later, he became the IT project manager for the Education Ministry’s cultural mission in Kuala Lumpur.

In 2010, Alsallom joined The Centennial Fund as a partner and business development manager before moving to the NUMU, part of the Saudi Research and Marketing Group, as managing director a year later.

He quickly moved on to Mobily, where he worked as the executive manager of the digital marketing communications department until 2015, when he transferred to GACA, where he was appointed assistant president for marketing and corporate communications. In July 2017, he moved to the General Investment Authority (SAGIA).

Alsallom is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and an executive committee member of the national committee for ICT at the Council of Saudi Chambers. He is also a board member of the Malath Insurance company and Ben Yaala Exchange Co.

Alsallom’s Twitter handle is @BasemAlsallom.