Nourah Alzaid
Updated 19 May 2020
Arab News

Nourah Alzaid has been general manager of the secretariat of the National Committee of Digital Transformation since May 2019.

Her expertise is in finance, digital transformation, commercial operations and customer relationships.

Alzaid obtained a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature at King Saud University in 2010. After her graduation, she joined GE Healthcare, a global medical technology and digital solutions innovator.

Within two years of joining the company, she became a business operations specialist. She also served as business operations leader and in July 2014, she was promoted to commercial operations leader.

In October 2015, Alzaid became manager of GE’s center in Saudi Arabia for global operations. One of her main responsibilities was to improve the productivity of the Saudi team so as to meet the company’s global standards. Eight months later, she became a senior program manager.

In May 2018, she served as government affairs and policy leader for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, where she worked as a liaison between the company and the two government entities.

In October 2018, Alzaid joined Baker Hughes as government affairs and policy director. After eight months, she joined the National Digital Transformation Unit.

On Sunday, Alzaid participated in a virtual meeting organized by the Communications and Information Technology Commission to mark World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. She highlighted the importance of encouraging partnership between government bodies and the private sector to achieve desired national goals.

JEDDAH: Prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Abdullah Kamel, born 1941, died in Jeddah on Monday. He was the chairman and founder of the Dallah Al-Baraka Group, one of the Middle East’s largest conglomerates.

Kamel was chairman of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI)  (2009-201) as well as the Islamic Chamber of Commerce.

In an interview with this newspaper of Aug. 10, 2012 he estimated the total value of Islamic zakat in the Kingdom at SR 1 trillion. “Such a huge amount could be used to solve many economic and social problems in the country.” He said that people should pay zakat for real estate properties that have been offered for sale. “We Muslims should understand the economic wisdom behind the system if we collect and use zakat properly for it can bring about substantial improvement in our economic conditions.

He was called “the father of contemporary Islamic finance,” and received Malaysia’s Royal Award for Islamic Finance in November 2010.

He was involved in efforts to expand trade significantly among member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In his capacity as chairman of Dallah Al-Baraka Group , he led numerous projects to promote Saudi Arabia as a regional economic force.

 

