You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines reports 11 coronavirus deaths, 163 more cases

Philippines reports 11 coronavirus deaths, 163 more cases

The Philippines on Friday recorded its lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks. Above, a sales staff displays face shields for sale at a retail store in Manila on May 18, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pt6x2

Updated 22 May 2020
Reuters

Philippines reports 11 coronavirus deaths, 163 more cases

  • Health ministry: 92 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 9,648
Updated 22 May 2020
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines on Friday recorded 11 additional coronavirus deaths and 163 more infections, the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks, health ministry said.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have increased to 13,597 while deaths have reached 857. But 92 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 9,648.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

Related

Special
World
Philippines fears 42,000 returning workers could ‘overwhelm’ virus quarantine centers
World
Philippines records 208 new coronavirus cases, seven more deaths

Guinean singer Mory Kante, part of 1980s African wave, has died

Updated 23 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Guinean singer Mory Kante, part of 1980s African wave, has died

  • Kante is best known for his dance song Yeke Yeke, which was a huge hit in Africa before becoming a No. 1 in several European countries in 1988
  • Nicknamed the electronic griot — a play on the name for traditional West African musicians and storytellers — Kante died in hospital at the age of 70
Updated 23 min 1 sec ago
AFP

CONAKRY: Guinean singer Mory Kante, who helped introduce African music to a world audience in the 1980s, died on Friday in the capital Conakry, his son Balla Kante told AFP.
Kante is best known for his dance song “Yeke Yeke,” which was a huge hit in Africa before becoming a No. 1 in several European countries in 1988.
Nicknamed the “electronic griot” — a play on the name for traditional West African musicians and storytellers — Kante died in hospital at the age of 70 after succumbing to untreated health problems.

“He suffered from chronic illnesses and often traveled to France for treatment, but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus,” Balla Kante said.
“We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he’d been through much worse times before,” he added.
Kante played guitar, the kora harp and balafon, in addition to being a singer.

Topics: Guinea Mory Kante Yeke Yeke

Related

Lifestyle
Algerian singer Idir, a Berber icon, has died in Paris
Lifestyle
Music icon Aretha Franklin dies at 76

Latest updates

Doff your caps to this Lebanese artist’s record-breaking Ramadan artwork
Focus: China and Hong Kong
Guinean singer Mory Kante, part of 1980s African wave, has died
The mathematical model Pakistan is using to predict the course of COVID-19
India, UAE and UK among most searched Eid destinations in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.