MANILA: The Philippines on Friday recorded 11 additional coronavirus deaths and 163 more infections, the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks, health ministry said.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections have increased to 13,597 while deaths have reached 857. But 92 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 9,648.
Philippines reports 11 coronavirus deaths, 163 more cases
https://arab.news/pt6x2
Philippines reports 11 coronavirus deaths, 163 more cases
- Health ministry: 92 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 9,648
MANILA: The Philippines on Friday recorded 11 additional coronavirus deaths and 163 more infections, the lowest daily increase in cases in nearly two weeks, health ministry said.