You are here

  • Home
  • Afghans throng markets ahead of Muslim holiday despite coronavirus fears

Afghans throng markets ahead of Muslim holiday despite coronavirus fears

People shop for festive goods in preparation for Eid Al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan on May 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9evee

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Afghans throng markets ahead of Muslim holiday despite coronavirus fears

  • Afghanistan had recorded 9,216 cases of COVID-19
  • The highest number of cases has been in Kabul
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: Kabul’s markets were teeming on Friday in the countdown to the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr as Afghans disregarded government safety guidelines to contain rising coronavirus infections across the country.
Afghanistan had recorded 9,216 cases of COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the virus, and 205 deaths as of Friday, the health ministry said. The highest number of cases has been in Kabul, a city of six million that has been under a lockdown of varying intensity since March 28.
“It’s almost two months that Afghans have been in quarantine and surely everyone has suffered a lot during this period,” Ghulam Hussain, a Kabul resident at one busy market, told Reuters.
Prices for everything in the market have shot up during the lockdown, he added.
Two of the largest markets in the heart of Kabul visited by Reuters were packed, with most shoppers not wearing masks or gloves and not observing social distancing rules.
“I admit that everyone should observe the hygiene (guidelines) and follow the government and doctors’ advice, but what about the attacks and killings that are happening in our country and claim the lives of our people daily?” asked Abdul Saleem, another shopper.
While there has been a partial relaxation of the lockdown, with Kabul’s local administration also announcing fresh guidelines for residents in the lead-up to Eid on Friday, people have been ignoring appeals to respect social distancing.
The Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, will be observed either on Saturday or Sunday in Afghanistan, subject to the sighting of the moon.
Most shoppers visiting markets were looking for dried foods to make traditional Eid dishes and new clothes to mark the occasion.

Topics: Afghanistan Coronavirus

Related

World
Afghan couples downsize big fat weddings as coronavirus grips
Special
World
Taliban claim responsibility for deadly attack in east Afghanistan

Spain partly lifts coronavirus lockdown in Madrid

Updated 13 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Spain partly lifts coronavirus lockdown in Madrid

  • Bars and restaurants in the capital will be allowed to reopen terraces
  • Groups of up to 10 people will be allowed to meet too
Updated 13 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: Spanish authorities will lift part of the lockdown restrictions in Madrid on Monday after the pace of the coronavirus contagion in the region slowed down, the Madrid regional health department said on Friday.
The restrictions in Madrid are now the same as in most of the country that started phasing out the lockdown in early May.
Bars and restaurants in the capital will be allowed to reopen terraces and groups of up to 10 people will be allowed to meet too.

Topics: Coronavirus Spain

Related

World
Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll below 100 for first time in two months
World
France, Spain move toward reopening as global virus cases pass four million

Latest updates

UAE-based influencer creates face mask straps for frontline workers
Afghans throng markets ahead of Muslim holiday despite coronavirus fears
Spain partly lifts coronavirus lockdown in Madrid
Hong Kong bankers worry that new laws could lead to capital flight
Vatican opposes Israeli annexation plan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.