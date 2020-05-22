You are here

Focus: China and Hong Kong

Updated 22 May 2020
Cornelia Meyer

What happened:

China’s National People’s Congress started its annual meeting. 

On the political side Premier Li Keqiang announced that the country will introduce a security law for Hong Kong, which added to US-China tensions and generated a risk-off sentiment in global markets.

China abandoned its gross domestic product target for 2020. The economic growth target has been the anchor metric for Chinese economic development for decades.  The consensus growth forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg came in at 1.8 percent for this year. New key targets are a 3.6 percent deficit, significantly up from the 2.8 percent last year and also larger than during the financial crisis.

The government wants to boost investment in infrastructure, technology and social spending with a $500 billion package. BNP Paribas estimates that 130 million Chinese people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. The government wants to create nine million urban jobs, which is two million less than last year.

Li also said that he was hopeful for “phase one” of the US-China trade agreement, which may be difficult in view of the current domestic economic situation. This phase calls for China to increase its imports from the US by $200 billion over 2017 levels.

The Bank of Japan left interest rates and monetary policy unchanged, but launched a new lending programme worth 30 trillion yen ($279.18 billion) to support small business.

The UK government deficit exceeds £62 billion for April, which is higher than the fiscal deficit for the full fiscal year 2020, which ended March 31 2020 and the biggest since modern records began in 1993.

New jobless claims in the US jumped another 2.4 million during the week ending May 15, bringing the total since mid-March up to 38.6 million. While the trajectory of new jobless claims is downward sloping, 2.4 million is a big number. Earlier this week Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell expressed concerns about rising inequality and poverty levels in the US. “While the burden is widespread, it is not evenly spread,” he said.

Nissan may cut 20,000 jobs because of factory closures and lower demand brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the country’s economy could grow at 4 to 5 percent in 2020.

Background:

Beijing’s intent to introduce a new security law banning subversion, separatism and treason into Hong Kong’s basic law ratcheted up US-China acrimony up another notch, especially as Beijing prepared to overrule Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. The Hang Seng fell around 5.6 percent on Friday, which is the biggest drop since 2008.

This is a clear break of the “one country two systems rule” which was agreed after Hong Kong reverted to China from British rule in 1997.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced she would enforce the new law.

This action will give momentum to a bill the US Senate passed on Wednesday barring foreign companies from listing on US exchanges if they had not complied with the country’s accounting board’s audits for three consecutive years, and/or are owned or controlled by a foreign government. The bill could lead to the delisting of several Chinese companies like Alibaba or Baidu.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of last November had already put Hong Kong’s special trading status under tighter scrutiny, to be evaluated according to the former British colony’s autonomy from Beijing.

Where we go from here:

US senators propose a bill punishing entities involved with enforcing the new securities law in Hong Kong and, importantly, penalising banks doing business with those entities. This could have a big impact on both Chinese banks and the status of Hong Kong as a financial center.

All eyes will be on Hong Kong over the weekend to see whether widespread protests will resume. They dominated the territory last year and eventually achieved the withdrawal of a proposed security law much along the lines of the new proposed one.

 

— Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources.

Twitter: @MeyerResources

Topics: coronanomics

St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship scheme gets a lift from coronavirus pandemic

Updated 28 min 10 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship scheme gets a lift from coronavirus pandemic

  • Holders of passport of Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis have visa-free access to 156 countries
  • Citizenship by Investment program proves attractive to individuals of high net worth and their families
Updated 28 min 10 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: If you have been dreaming of getting away from the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, you can — provided you have some cash in hand.

For the starting sum of $150,000, you can buy your citizenship of the pristine Caribbean islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

With their pure white sands, swaying palm trees and sparkling blue waters, the islands offer the affluent both a welcome retreat and a secondary citizenship.

The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program grants citizenship to individuals of high net worth and their families, who get in addition visa-free access to 156 countries, including EU member states and the UK.

Seemingly for this reason, the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI program has witnessed a notable increase in applications from the Arab world during the pandemic.

St. Kitts has been relatively unscathed by COVID-19. The island was placed on lockdown on March 31 after its number of cases rose to eight.

The lockdown was lifted on April 27, but the government has imposed the mandatory use of masks while outdoors.

To date, there have been 15 COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

“We have been seeing an increase in interest recently from the Middle East, especially as the lockdowns ease,” Les Khan, CEO of the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Unit, told Arab News.

“Most of our applicants from the Middle East are families. Due to the pandemic, these individuals want to have the flexibility to travel and visit their families and children overseas with ease.”

Moe Elhaj, CEO of Migrate World Ltd, said, “There’s been a notable increase — of around 40 percent — in applicants from the Arab world during the pandemic.”

Migrate World Ltd is one of the authorized representatives for the St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship program for the Middle East and Africa regions.

Nationals of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are not allowed to hold dual citizenships.

“The individuals that the program caters to in the Middle East are largely from Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan and Tunisia,” added Elhaj. The program does not accept applicants from Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea.

Due to the current global restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, applications are being received electronically.

The highest number of applications following those from the Middle East come from China, the program spokesperson told Arab News.

Launched in 1984, the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI program’s initial purpose was to assist the islands’ economy, which had suffered due to the collapse of its sugar industry.

“The CBI program began as a way to stimulate foreign direct investment into the country,” explained Khan.

There are currently around eight countries that offer citizenship by investment, but the St. Kitts and Nevis program is by far the oldest. In the Caribbean, there are currently around five other programs of this nature.

FASTFACT

The St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship affords visa-free travel to 156 countries, including EU and UK

“The St. Kitts and Nevis CBI program has become recognized as the platinum brand,” said Khan.

All other programs — such as the Canadian visa program and the US EB-5 investor visa — came in the wake of this one and are largely residence programs, Khan explained.

“This means that you invest a lot of money, get residency and after five to seven years, you obtain citizenship. In the case of the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI program, you get citizenship after three months.

“One of the main reasons why people want this citizenship is to able to travel with a passport that allows them visa-free access to numerous countries,” Khan said.

“Secondly, citizenship acts as an insurance policy; a second passport gives individuals flexibility. Thirdly, people are looking for alternative lifestyles. Where else would you want to be other than in the Caribbean, on one of the finest islands?”

Education is also an important factor to consider, especially for parents who are looking to enroll their children in a different environment.

“There are multiple reasons why people want another citizenship,” said Elhaj.

“Some do it for work mobility, so that they don’t have to obtain a visa to attend a meeting in the UK or elsewhere in Europe. With the St. Kitts passport, you can hop on a plane and go directly to Europe or to the UK or to the many other countries that are part of the visa-free list.”

“Another aspect that lures applicants is the lifestyle — the vacations that St Kitts and Nevis offers,” said Elhaj. “There is also healthcare access for individuals with long-term issues.”

Elhaj said the process of application is straightforward and takes anywhere from three to six months.

“This is after a due-diligence process that runs a check from all government agencies around the world to make sure that the individual is in good standing and hasn’t been arrested before,” he explained.

The checks also involve looking out for money laundering instances by the applicant and whether they have been or are on any sanctions lists.

In terms of documentation, applicants need to submit birth and marriage certificates, bank statements, reference letters, utility bills, and title deeds or rental agreements, among other documents. They must also undergo a medical check-up, which includes taking an HIV test.

With regard to the cost of obtaining citizenship, Elhaj explained that the applicant could choose between two options — a contribution option that starts at $150,000 in addition to other fees, and a real-estate option that begins at $200,000 and includes investment in property or in the shares of a resort on the islands.

The contribution amount, he informed, increases depending on the size of the family that is applying.

“For the life-changing services you’re getting, these are very inexpensive options,” said Elhaj.

-----------------------------

@rebeccaaproctor

Topics: St. Kitts citizenship

