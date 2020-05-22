San Siro stadium of ‘no cultural interest’, moves closer to demolition

You are here

A lone Inter Milan fan stands outside the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium (San Siro) after the league game against Sampdoria was cancelled because of the outbreak of COVID-19. (Reuters)
Updated 22 May 2020
AFP

  • AC Milan and Inter Milan, who share the stadium, have launched their bid to knock down the San Siro and build a new 60,000-capacity home on the same site
  • Both clubs are former European giants with AC Milan having won the Champions League seven times while Inter were the last Italian team to win the European title in 2010
MILAN: Milan’s San Siro stadium is closer to being demolished after Italy’s heritage authority found that the iconic stadium cannot be protected for cultural or historic reasons.
“The property named Giuseppe Meazza Stadium (San Siro) has no cultural interest and as such is excluded from the protection provisions,” the Lombardy region of Italy’s cultural heritage ministry wrote in a report, according to the AGI news agency.
AC Milan and Inter Milan, who share the stadium to the west of the city, have launched their bid to knock down the San Siro and build a new 60,000-capacity home on the same site.
City authorities have been divided over the project and requested the opinion of Italy’s heritage authorities.
The report found that as the San Siro has undergone continuous transformation since being built in 1926, with only a small part of the original stadium remaining, it would not be subject to protection.
Although approval from Italy’s heritage body is not the final decision, it could be an important step toward both teams’ hope of redeveloping the site.
The clubs want to build a new ground adjacent to the current San Siro, while the old stadium would make way for an area “dedicated to sports, entertainment, and shopping.”
The two clubs presented their projects last September and estimated that it would require an investment of 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion).
Milan Mayor Guiseppe Sala insists he wants to renovate the existing stadium so that it could celebrate its centenary in 2026 by hosting the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics that year.
Both clubs are former European giants with AC Milan having won the Champions League seven times while Inter were the last Italian team to win the European title, when they lifted the trophy for the third time in 2010.
Neither have won the Serie A title since AC Milan triumphed in 2011.

TOKYO: Olympics chief Thomas Bach agreed that 2021 was the “last option” for holding the delayed Tokyo Games on Thursday, stressing that postponement cannot go on forever.

Bach said he backed Japan’s stance that the Games will have to be canceled if the coronavirus pandemic is not  under control by next year.

In March, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed to July 23, 2021 over the coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands around the world and halted international sport and travel.

“Quite frankly, I have some understanding for (Japan’s position) because you cannot forever employ 3,000, or 5,000, people in an organizing committee,” Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, told the BBC.

“You cannot every year change the entire sports schedule worldwide for all the major federations.

“You cannot have the athletes being in uncertainty, you cannot have so much overlapping with a future Olympic Games.”

The IOC leader said it was a “mammoth task” to reorganize the Olympics, which have never been canceled outside of the world wars.

However, Japanese officials have been clear that they have no intention of postponing the Games again beyond next year.

Bach warned that “nobody knows” how the situation will play out, but said the IOC will act on advice from the World Health Organization.

“We have established one principle, and this is to organize these Games in a safe environment for all the participants,” he said.

“Nobody knows what the world will look like in one year and two months from today, so we have to rely on (the experts).”

Bach wouldn’t say whether a vaccine was a prerequisite for going ahead with the Olympics, but was lukewarm on the idea of holding them without fans.

“This is not what we want,” he said. “Because the Olympic spirit is about also uniting the fans and this is what makes the Games so unique that they’re in an Olympic stadium, all the fans from all over the world are together.

“But when it then would come to the decision... I would ask you to give me some more time for consultation with the athletes, with the World Health Organization, with the Japanese partners.”

The IOC has already set aside $800 million to help organizers and sports federations meet the extra costs of a postponed Olympics.

According to the latest budget, the Games were due to cost $12.6 billion, shared between the organizing committee, the government of Japan and Tokyo city.

But Bach said there should be “no taboo” in cutting costs for next year’s Games.

“They will definitely be different, and they have to be different,” he said. “If we all have learned something during this crisis, (it is) to look to the essentials and not so much on the nice-to-have things.

“So this concentration on the essentials should be reflected in the organisation of these Games ... there should be no taboo.”

