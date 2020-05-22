You are here

  • Home
  • Murder of student in UK shocks Lebanese

Murder of student in UK shocks Lebanese

Kuwait-based Lebanese illustrator Nour Flayhan created a memorial illustration in Hachem’s name. (Nour Flayhan/Instagram: @nouriflayhan)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rs9wy

Updated 23 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Murder of student in UK shocks Lebanese

  • Hachem, 19, succumbed to her wounds after she was shot from a car in Blackburn, Lancashire, outside a supermarket in broad daylight
  • Authorities believe that the law student was not the intended target, and have appealed to the public for help with the investigation
Updated 23 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: The murder of Lebanese student Aya Hachem in a drive-by shooting in the UK on Sunday has shocked her compatriots worldwide.

“Honestly, it hit really close to home,” Gabreille Antar, a student at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, told Arab News. “A Lebanese student my age died walking to the supermarket. It’s worrisome.”

Hachem, 19, succumbed to her wounds after she was shot from a car in Blackburn, Lancashire, outside a supermarket in broad daylight.

Authorities believe that the law student was not the intended target, and have appealed to the public for help with the investigation.

Kuwait-based Lebanese illustrator Nour Flayhan created a memorial illustration in Hachem’s name.

The artwork, which was uploaded onto Flayhan’s Instagram page, has garnered over 8,000 likes.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nourie (@nouriflayhan) on

“I wanted to honour her death as a Lebanese young woman who had a bright future ahead of her,” Flayhan told Arab News.

According to Hachem’s family, her body will be flown to Lebanon on Saturday, with the burial taking place the same day.

“Regardless of whether Aya was the intended target or not, justice needs to be served for her and her family,” pharmaceutical saleswoman Nour Safieddine told Arab News.

“Such a brutal, inhumane act is unacceptable and unbearable. Extremely sad news. My heart goes out to all her loved ones. May God be with them.”

Police have arrested 11 people as part of the investigation into the killing, eight of whom are suspected of Hachem’s murder.

Lancashire Police said in a statement: “Detectives are aware of a number of videos circulating across social media and are asking people to report them to the police. We would also ask people not to share these videos out of respect for Aya and her family.”

Detective Chief Constable Terry Woods said his officers would “not be going away until we’ve got justice for Aya and her family,” adding that “it’s now time for the criminal fraternity to come forward.”

Topics: Lebanon Aya Hashem UK Blackburn

Related

World
Three more arrested over killing of UK student Aya Hachem
World
Three arrested in connection with murder of Lebanese student Aya Hachem

Doff your caps to this Lebanese artist’s record-breaking Ramadan artwork

Updated 22 May 2020
Shounaz Mekky

Doff your caps to this Lebanese artist’s record-breaking Ramadan artwork

  • She has created a 240-square-meter artwork featuring the symbol of the Muslim holy month
Updated 22 May 2020
Shounaz Mekky

CAIRO: A Lebanese artist is about to set a new world record with a massive mosaic image of the Ramadan crescent moon she made with a million bottle caps.

Caroline Chaptini, who is a Christian, said she decided to create the 240-square-meter artwork featuring the symbol of the Muslim holy month to celebrate the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan, and highlight the unity of Lebanese people of all religions and sects.


She opted to think big when planning the project and set out to break the existing world record for bottle-top mosaics, which was set in 2019 when employees of Japanese manufacturing company Sintokogio used 105,840 caps to create a 108-square-meter image.

This is not Chaptini’s first world record success. Last year in Chekka, a coastal town in northern Lebanon, she built a 28.1 meter-tall Christmas tree made from 120,000 plastic bottles, which set a new Guinness World Record for the tallest plastic bottle sculpture.

The million blue and white caps used in her latest project were collected by people in Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. They were used to create a blue crescent moon and two stars against a white background.

“I made a video telling people that I was planning to collect one million plastic bottle caps,” Chaptini said. “They got my back,” she said of her social-media followers, who quickly spread the word.

“Believe it or not, most of the people who helped me were not my friends or people I knew before this project,” she said.

Chaptini’s plans were unexpectedly threatened when the coronavirus pandemic emerged, but she remained determined to see the project through.

“When we dream, we can make the impossible possible,” she said. So she pushed ahead, with a smaller support team and a few minor changes to the project.

“Initially we were planning to get support from the municipality but they apologized given the coronavirus situation,” she said. “I didn’t want to give up my idea, especially since I had promised people that I would go for it, even though I was still looking for a sponsor.”

Just as she did with the bottles she used in her previous record-breaking project, when this one is complete Chaptini will give the two tons of plastic caps she used to recycling companies who, in return, will donate money to Kids First, an organization in Jbeil that provides support for young cancer patients.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these young patients in any way that can help them feel better,” said Chaptini, who has an 11-year-old daughter of her own.

She added that she is proof that you do not have to fit a certain stereotype to build a following on social media or become an influencer.

“I was surprised to see how much influence I had and how much people appreciated art with an environmental and a humanitarian aim,” she said.

“I did not need to be anything but myself to get support and attention for my initiative. I didn’t need to be a model or a makeup artist or to dress up a certain way seeking attention.”

Topics: Ramadan 2020 Eid Al-Fitr Eid Al Fitr Lebanon

Related

Corporate News
KSA gears up for record-breaking retail shopping in Ramadan
photos
Art & Culture
Bulgarian singer hits high with record-breaking vocals

Latest updates

Murder of student in UK shocks Lebanese
Volunteers from Saudi Council of Engineers examine 90% of registered buildings for migrant workers
Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al-Fitr will start on Sunday
Saudi Arabia records 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,963 recoveries
Passenger due to fly on crashed PIA flight saved from disaster by system error

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.