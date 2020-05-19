You are here

  Three arrested in connection with murder of Lebanese student Aya Hachem

Three arrested in connection with murder of Lebanese student Aya Hachem

Aya Hachem was shopping for groceries in Blackburn when she was shot dead. (Lancashire Police)
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • Police appeal to public to report videos of the incident circulating online directly to them
  • CEO of the Children’s Society where Aya was a trustee, called her 'a remarkable young woman'
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Police are questioning three men in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Lebanese student Aya Hachem in a town in north England.

The men, all from Blackburn and aged 39, 33 and 36, are suspected of the drive-by shooting that took place outside a supermarket in broad daylight on Sunday.

A post mortem examination revealed that Aya died as a result of a gunshot wound to her chest.

Police believe the law student was not the intended target of the attack, and have appealed to the public for their help with the investigation.

A statement by Lancashire Police on Tuesday said: “Detectives are aware of a number of videos circulating across social media and are asking people to report them to the police.

“We would also ask people not to share these videos out of respect for Aya and her family.”

Detective Chief Constable Terry Woods appealed directly to those involved in crime in the area, saying his officers would “not be going away until we've got justice for Aya and her family,” and that “it’s now time for the criminal fraternity to come forward.”

Police have said they are not treating the shooting as terrorism-related or a racially-motivated.

Tributes for the slain student, who arrived in the UK with her family as a refugee, have poured in from family, friends and the community.

Aya’s parents said they are “devastated” by her death, and that she was the “most loyal devoted daughter” who “dreamed of becoming a solicitor.”

They also pleaded with members of the public to come forward with any information that would help bring the perpetrators to justice.

Woods described Aya as the “perfect 19-year-old” and a “wonderful young lady.”

Mark Russell, the CEO of the Children’s Society where Aya was a trustee, called her “a remarkable young woman, and an inspiring voice for children and young people.”

“It’s a complete tragedy that her life has been cut short,” he said.

The Blackburn branch of the Asylum and Refugee Community also paid tribute to Aya.

“Aya, one of our own, lost her life in a horrific senseless attack, randomly caught up in a shooting,” the charity said. “Our hearts and prayers are with them at this painful time.”

Aya’s family are waiting for the investigation to finish so they could take her body back to Lebanon to be buried in her home village of Qlaileh, the BBC reported.

Topics: Aya Hachem UK murder Lebanon

UK invests extra £85m in vaccine drive

Updated 19 May 2020
Arab News

  • Vitamin D deficiency may put patients at higher risk of death from COVID-19: Study
Arab News

LONDON: The British government will invest an additional £85 million ($103 million) in research and development for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma announced the additional funds, which bring total UK investment in developing a vaccine to over £250 million.

The money will be split between projects at Oxford University and Imperial College London, which Sharma said are “two of the world’s frontrunners to develop a vaccine.”

The additional funds come as Oxford University and pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca struck a “commercialization and manufacturing” deal that would see 100 million vaccines produced should their inoculation prove effective.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca deal, Sharma said, means “we’re able to make the vaccines available to developing countries at the lowest possible cost.” However, he promised, “the UK will be first to get access.”

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine tracker has recorded over 150 vaccines in development globally, but only 15 that have started human trials, the majority of which are in China, the US and the UK.

Meanwhile, a study by British universities Southampton and Surrey, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, has found that vitamin D deficiency may put patients at higher risk of death from COVID-19.

Robert Brown of the McCarrison Society, a nutrition think tank, said this may explain why ethnic minorities, who are more likely to be vitamin D deficient than white people, experience higher mortality rates from the virus.

Independent enquiry

Over 100 countries — including the EU member states, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Russia and India — are backing an Australia-led motion at the World Health Assembly for an independent enquiry into the global response to the pandemic.

The US was not a signatory to the motion, but President Donald Trump has been vocal in his criticism of China and its handling of the outbreak.

While the motion does not specifically name China, it will seek to “identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population,” potentially shining a spotlight on the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus originated.

Topics: UK Coronavirus

