The endless golf dominance of South Korea’s women

Updated 23 May 2020
The endless golf dominance of South Korea’s women

SEOUL: When South Korea’s domestic women’s golf tour held its premier event last week — without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic — no fewer than three of the world’s top 10 players took part.

The country of 52 million people has a disproportionate share of the women’s world golf rankings, providing eight of the current
top 20.

In a demonstration of their prominence, Korean women have won at least one major every season since 2010, with coronavirus cancellations perhaps the biggest threat to their run this year.

The phenomenon, players and commentators say, is the result of several factors: Driven parents, intense training, a highly competitive society, sponsorship money, and the shining example of 25-time LPGA winner Pak Se-ri.

Of those, one element is critical — the unstinting support and relentless encouragement of parents, who wait for hours while children practice, shuttle them between venues and spend significant sums on coaching.

“All-out parental support” is vital for success, world No.6 Kim Sei-young, who has 10 LPGA wins and took part in the KLPGA Championship, told AFP.

It parallels the time, resources and pressure many South Korean parents pour into their children’s academic development in the attempt to secure a sought-after place at one of the country’s top universities.

South Korea ranks 8th globally for number of courses, according to the Royal and Ancient’s 2019 Golf in the World report, with 798 spread across 440 facilities.

But while driving ranges and screen golf are cheap and popular, green fees often cost hundreds of dollars and clubs are seen as elitist and expensive.

“In the US, golf is a popular sport and people can access courses easily but here accessing one is laden with difficulty,” said Kim.

HIGHLIGHT

South Korea has a disproportionate share of the women’s world golf rankings, providing eight of the current top 20.

The potential returns on a golfing investment are huge: Kim has won a total of $8.8 million in prize money in the five years since her debut on the US-based LPGA Tour, where she holds the 72-hole scoring record at 31 under. And even lower down the ladder, there are rewards on offer.

Unusually, the South Korean women’s tour is a bigger spectator sport in the country than the men’s equivalent, reflecting their contrasting fortunes.

South Korea has produced a handful of world-class men — including Y.E. Yang, Asia’s only men’s major-winner after he held off Tiger Woods at the 2009 PGA Championship — but nothing like the production line of top women.

Theories for the contrast include that the average physical differences between Asians and Westerners are smaller among women than men, and that male South Korean players’ development is interrupted by compulsory national service.

Last year’s KLPGA tour offered nearly 30 billion won ($24 million) in prize money across 30 tournaments, more than twice the 14.6 billion available on the 17-event men’s tour.

And several South Korean firms, often in the finance or construction sectors, sponsor golfers on the domestic tour, with the company logos appearing next to each player’s name on KLPGA scorecards.

The funding means that players can concentrate on training, said Chosun Ilbo golf journalist Min Hak-soo, while “sponsors invest hoping that their players will raise national pride just like Pak.”

Topics: South Korea golf

‘Incomplete English season would be an embarrassment’

Updated 23 May 2020
AFP
Reuters

‘Incomplete English season would be an embarrassment’

  • Time has come for us to stop repeatedly framing the challenges, says Leeds chief
Updated 23 May 2020
AFP Reuters

LONDON: Failure to conclude the Premier League and second-tier Championship seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic would be considered a “national embarrassment,” Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has said.

Professional soccer has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak but the Premier League plans to restart the season next month while the Championship will vote next week to decide on how to end their season.

The German Bundesliga resumed last weekend without fans in attendance while other top European leagues are planning to restart their campaigns and Kinnear said it was time English leagues came up with solutions.

“England had some of the finest sports scientists and football administrators in the game and the time has come for us as a sport to stop repeatedly framing the challenges and start delivering on the solution,” Kinnear wrote in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It would be a national embarrassment if the Bundesliga, La Liga or Serie A were to be able to complete safely and the first and fifth biggest leagues in the world were not able to follow suit if the context remained comparable.”

Premier League clubs started training sessions with small groups this week with a view of a possible return to normal ‘contact’ training next week.

Leeds are top of the Championship standings after 71 games and would be guaranteed promotion if the final table is decided by an unweighted points-per-game formula. However, Kinnear insisted they want to finish the campaign.

“If Leeds United wanted to be opportunist we could have seized on this ‘point-per-game’ commitment to push for an early curtailment in concert with some already very vocal self-interests,” Kinnear said.

“However, our intention has always been to do all we can to complete this season where we started it – on the pitch.”

German football

Separately in the Europe, Borussia Dortmund’s coach Lucien Favre said his club will again be without Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel when they travel to Wolfsburg on Saturday on the Bundesliga’s second week of action since it restarted.

Witsel has not recovered from muscular problems he suffered trying to regain fitness before last weekend’s resumption of matches.

But former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is fit again and available for selection as Dortmund aim to keep their pursuit of leaders Bayern Munich on track with a victory.

Giovanni Reyna, the 17-year-old son of former US international Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan Reyna, is also set to play some part after what would have been his first Bundesliga start was thwarted last weekend when he injured himself in the warmup before the 4-0 win against Schalke.

Favre also said he was still hopeful German international Marco Reus, who injured groin muscles in February before matches were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, could return to action before the end of the season.

“He still hasn’t trained with the team. We hope he’ll be able to return as quickly as possible and help us,” Favre said.

Dortmund trail Bayern by 5 points but face the reigning champions at home on Tuesday in a match that could prove crucial in deciding the outcome of the title race.

 

Topics: english Premier League

