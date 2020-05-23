Citizens and residents’ health and safety top concern: King Salman

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman said on Saturday that the health and safety of the Kingdom's residents and citizens is of top concern.

"The world is facing an unprecedented health pandemic," the king said.

He also thanked Saudi citizens and residents for their adherence to the instructions for social distancing during Eid, as well as the Saudi medical teams for their response to the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia announced 2,442 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the majority of which recorded in Riyadh at 794.

It also announced 2,233 new recoveries and 15 deaths.