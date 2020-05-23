You are here

  Citizens and residents' health and safety top concern: King Salman

Citizens and residents’ health and safety top concern: King Salman

  • King thanked Saudi citizens and residents for their adherence to the instructions for social distancing
  • Kingdom announced 2,442 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman said on Saturday that the health and safety of the Kingdom's residents and citizens is of top concern.

"The world is facing an unprecedented health pandemic," the king said.

He also thanked Saudi citizens and residents for their adherence to the instructions for social distancing during Eid, as well as the Saudi medical teams for their response to the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia announced 2,442 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the majority of which recorded in Riyadh at 794.

It also announced 2,233 new recoveries and 15 deaths.

  • Al-Muallami said it was important to protect human rights as the world struggles with the COVID-19 crisis
Updated 23 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahya Al-Muallami, the permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN, said he was concerned about the rise of Islamophobia in “some regions of the world” especially during the pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

Al-Muallami said it was important to protect human rights as the world struggles with the COVID-19 crisis, adding acts of discrimination against Muslim should be addressed. |

The statements came during a virtual meeting of ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which was also attended by other Saudi officials.

