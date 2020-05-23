You are here

Saudi Arabia completes iftar program in 18 countries

The iftar program distributed 74,605 food baskets to over 1 million people in 100 cities around the world. (SPA)
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has completed its annual iftar program, in association with affiliated religious institutions and Islamic centers in 18 countries.

This year, in accordance with royal directives, the program had an increased budget of SR5 million ($1.3 million). In total, the iftar program distributed 74,605 food baskets to over 1 million people in 100 cities around the world.

Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh said, “The implementation of this program comes as part of the continuous support of King Salman and the tireless supervision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the ministry's various programs, which serve Islamic work in all its different aspects.”

Al-Asheikh added that, particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia sought to alleviate the pain of widows and orphans and help those in need around the world.

This year, he said, the iftar program had been carried out in Djibouti, Malaysia, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Uganda, South Africa, Argentina, Thailand, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Australia, Chad, Pakistan, Sudan, India, Senegal, Kenya, and Indonesia.

