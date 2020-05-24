What We Are Reading Today: Troop 6000

Troop 6000 is a fact-based history of a Girl Scout troop which began in a homeless/crisis shelter in New York City and the woman behind its genesis.

Troop 6000 “is the ultimate story of how when we come together, we can improve our circumstances, find support and commonality, and experience joy, no matter how challenging life may be,” said a review in goodreads.com.

New York Times journalist Nikita Stewart embedded with Troop 6000 for more than a year, at the peak of New York City’s homelessness crisis in 2017, spending time with the girls and their families and witnessing both their triumphs and challenges.

Stewart “takes the reader with her as she paints intimate portraits of Giselle’s family and the others whom she met along the way. Readers will feel an instant connection and express joy when a family finally moves out of the shelter and into a permanent home, as well as the pain of the day-to-day life of homelessness,” said the review.