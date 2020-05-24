You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Troop 6000

Troop 6000 is a fact-based history of a Girl Scout troop which began in a homeless/crisis shelter in New York City and the woman behind its genesis.
Troop 6000 “is the ultimate story of how when we come together, we can improve our circumstances, find support and commonality, and experience joy, no matter how challenging life may be,” said a review in goodreads.com.
New York Times journalist Nikita Stewart embedded with Troop 6000 for more than a year, at the peak of New York City’s homelessness crisis in 2017, spending time with the girls and their families and witnessing both their triumphs and challenges.
Stewart “takes the reader with her as she paints intimate portraits of Giselle’s family and the others whom she met along the way. Readers will feel an instant connection and express joy when a family finally moves out of the shelter and into a permanent home, as well as the pain of the day-to-day life of homelessness,” said the review.

What We Are Reading Today: This Is All I Got

Updated 23 May 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: This Is All I Got

Updated 23 May 2020
Arab News

Author: Lauren Sandler

This Is All I Got is a riveting account of a year in the life of a young, homeless single mother, her quest to find stability and shelter in New York City — and the journalist who got too close while telling her story.
It is a dramatic story of survival and powerful indictment of a broken system, but it is also a revealing and candid depiction of the relationship between an embedded reporter and her subject and the tricky boundaries to navigate when it’s impossible to remain a dispassionate observer.
In this book, Lauren Sandler “uses immersive journalism, chronicling a year in the life of Camila, a 22-year old, homeless, single mother, as she navigates the labyrinth of finding housing stability and shelter in the richest city on earth,” said a review in goodreads.com.
Sandler’s storytelling skills “are exceptional. She slips in substantive information on the structural and systemic causes of homelessness. Among other things, we learn that most people in poverty are women, particularly single women of color with children,” said the review.

Topics: Books

