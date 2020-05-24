Glimmers of hope for France’s struggling tourist industry

You are here

A woman wearing a mask walks in front of the Eiffel Tower, as the tourist industry in France has been badly affected by the coronavirus crisis. (Reuters)
Randa Takieddine

  • As in many other countries, the tourist industry in France has been badly affected by the coronavirus crisis
Randa Takieddine

PARIS: Many people in France were happy to learn that with the easing of the nation’s lockdown, they might be able to take a summer vacation as normal in July or August.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe even encouraged them to go ahead and make bookings for destinations within France, safe in the knowledge that “the stakeholders of the tourism and hospitality sectors are committed to reimbursing them in full in the event the epidemic makes it impossible for them to go on vacation.”
International travel is another story, however, and caution is advised. Minister of State for European Affairs Amélie de Montchalin recommended that people hold off on booking trips to other European nations, adding: “There is not enough certainty surrounding the situation and what will be possible in two or three months.”
As in many other countries, the tourist industry in France has been badly affected by the coronavirus crisis. On May 14, the prime minister announced an €18 billion aid plan “to prevent the collapse of the tourism sector, which accounts for 8 percent of France’s GDP.”
While the return of domestic tourism is a welcome first step toward recovery, it is not yet clear whether French borders will remain closed to non-European visitors during the holiday season.
“For the time being, we have no idea,” said Rudy Salles, deputy mayor of Nice and former MP for the Maritime Alps region. One of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, it includes the French Riviera, Nice, Cannes and Monaco.
“The prime minister told us that the French can come on vacation. This is good news because up until now, people could not travel more than 100 kilometers from their main residence. Therefore, we are preparing a campaign to try and attract French customers.”
There are also hopes, he said, that the borders might soon open to travelers from other European nations.

HIGHLIGHT

French told to go ahead and book domestic vacations but chance of international visitors this summer remains uncertain

“A probable opening of inter-European borders has been discussed, which would mean that Europeans will be able to travel,” Salles said. “If this is the case, we think Germans, Swiss, Austrians and Scandinavians will be able to come to the French Riviera. That would be in July but, for now, nothing is certain.”
Salles said he has no idea when tourists from elsewhere in the world might be able to visit France, but added that flights from some parts of the Middle East are expected to resume later in the year.
“It looks as if the borders will remain closed to people coming from the US, Russia, and Asia,” he said. “Emirates and other Gulf airlines are expected to resume their flights by the autumn. We have not received any announcements about the summer but things can change very quickly.
“We are therefore unable to plan for the future since we have no reliable information.”
Many businesses and parks in Nice and on the French Riviera are open, Salles said, and the beaches are due to reopen this weekend.
“People will not be allowed to sit on their towels on the beach but they can go for walks there,” he added. “From June 2, restaurants, bars and cafes will also be open, along with hotels that were closed due to the lack of customers.
“The situation is the same all over the French Riviera. Nice, Antibes, Juan-les-Pins, Cannes and Saint-Tropez are all following the same regulations.
“We are working together with the Regional Council and the two Regional Tourism committees, the French Riviera Committee and the Committee for the South of France.”

An Imam prays at a mosque in Coatabato City on the island of Mindanao ahead of Eid Al-Fitr. (AFP)
Ellie Aben

  • Anti-virus measures vital for public health and greater good, say residents
Ellie Aben

MANILA: For as long as Dr. Potre Diampuan can remember, celebrating Eid Al-Fitr was about assembling at the local mosque for prayers, followed by a meet and greet with family and friends over an elaborate feast of piarun, rendang, sweet snacks and dates.

It has been the same routine for years.

On Sunday, however, Diampuan will join millions of other Muslims in the Philippines to observe the festival at home as part of government efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus across the country.

“There are only three of us who will celebrate Eid at home,” she told Arab News. “I'm going to prepare some food, but we are not expecting people to arrive.”

A core aspect of the Eid prayer is the khutbah (sermon) that precedes it, but social distancing makes congregational prayers and religious gatherings impossible.

“Islam has emphasized that if it is for the greater good, then let us join that where there is a benefit for the greater number of people. If staying at home will benefit the majority, then that is the better decision,” she added.

The Philippines, anticipating congregations for Eid and a spike in infections, banned gatherings at mosques and open spaces. Several areas in the country were placed under community quarantine.

To reiterate the importance of anti-virus measures the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) secretary, Saidamen Pangarungan, acknowledged in his Eid address that this year’s Ramadan was “unprecedented.”

“But this contagion has given us the golden opportunity to offer more supplications to Allah (swt) and read the Qur’an in the comforts of our homes,” he said. “It has afforded us precious time to reflect upon life’s travails with sab’r or patience.”

I am proud of how all Muslim Filipinos have acted throughout Ramadan under lockdown.

Saidamen Pangarungan, Secretary of National Commission on Muslim Filipinos

The pandemic also displayed people’s steadfastness as a nation during the crisis and showed their commitment to national unity, he added.

“I am proud of how all Muslim Filipinos have acted throughout Ramadan under lockdown. The pandemic exposed the weakness of most, but was also able to highlight one of the most important teachings in Islam, which is charity.”

He had previously urged Muslims to celebrate Eid “under the spirit of unity and solidarity” and to abide by government rules for people’s safety and well-being.

He was joined by NCMF spokesperson, Dimapuno Datu Ramos, Jr., who said that ensuring public health was a government priority.

“Ramadan teaches us about love for others, and there is no better way to do this than to ensure the safety of your family, friends and colleagues. Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr at home so that we may all live to experience next Ramadan,” he added.

A state-run television station will air the Eid prayer and khutba by Dr. Julkipli Wadi, from the University of the Philippines’ Institute of Islamic Studies, on Sunday as part of the government’s measures.

Bangsamoro MP Zia Alonto Adiong said that the last day of fasting coincided with the anniversary of the 2017 Marawi siege, the months-long battle between security forces and Daesh-inspired militants that devastated the Muslim city.

“For the Bangsamoro people, most especially the Meranao people, the threat of COVID-19 makes the rebuilding and rehabilitation of Marawi City all the more urgent and necessary. Our history teaches us that being a Moro and Muslim is not easy, but our faith also reminds us that we are not given burdens that we cannot bear. Let us welcome this year’s Eid with a heart filled with joyous spirit — grateful for the chance to worship as a community.”

 

