Moroccan workers fly in to rescue Italy’s harvest

A Fiumicino airport employee wearing a "Smart-Helmet" portable thermoscanner to screen passengers and staff for COVID-19 (R), scans a fellow airport staff at boarding gates on May 5, 2020 at Rome's Fiumicino airport during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 42 sec ago
 Francesco Bongarra

  • About 350,000 foreigners work temporarily each year in Italy’s agricultural sector
ROME: A special flight arrived in Italy carrying 124 Moroccan workers, the first in an army of migrant laborers who will help harvest the country’s summer crops amid a workforce shortage in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The flight from Casablanca, which landed in Pescara in Italy’s central Abruzzo region, is part of a so-called “green corridor” for migrants seeking agricultural work.
The corridor was established after a government decree earlier this month allowing nearly 400,000 undocumented migrants to carry out seasonal farm work this year.
During three months of lockdown, thousands of unregistered migrants have worked around Italy harvesting fruit and vegetables. All risked arrest if caught by police.
Following the government decree, migrant laborers can work legally and receive medical care if needed.
Ten of the first group of Moroccans will work with Modesto Angelucci, 29, whose farm in the Avezzano region produces potatoes, carrots, fennel and spinach.
“They will comply with quarantine, like anyone who arrives from abroad. These are specialized people, who can’t be easily replaced,” Angelucci told a TV channel.
“A field worker must be trained and it takes time to do so,” he added.
Angelucci said that he is reluctant to hire inexperienced local workers. The Moroccans have been employed in line with government regulations, and have insurance and special safety equipment for the pandemic, such as masks and gloves.

About 350,000 foreigners work temporarily each year in Italy’s agricultural sector.
Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova said that due to coronavirus, the country faces a shortage of “between 250,000 and 270,000” day laborers.
An influx of foreign workers is needed to revive the farm economy, “which is in deep crisis after two months of total closure,” she said.
Every summer thousands of Africans, Bulgarians and Romanians travel to Italy to collect tomatoes and fruit.
“You start as a pawn and you learn. I already have a driver’s license for a tractor,” Moroccan Mounam Benkirrou, 34, told an Italian newspaper.
The “green corridors” also will be used to bring Indian and Macedonian day laborers who are skilled in harvesting fennel.
According to the employers’ federation Confindustria, 30,000 Italians have signed up as day laborers because of the coronavirus crisis, while in the past only migrants, mainly from North Africa, worked in the fields.

Glimmers of hope for France’s struggling tourist industry

A woman wearing a mask walks in front of the Eiffel Tower, as the tourist industry in France has been badly affected by the coronavirus crisis. (Reuters)
Updated 14 min 35 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

Glimmers of hope for France’s struggling tourist industry

  • As in many other countries, the tourist industry in France has been badly affected by the coronavirus crisis
Updated 14 min 35 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

PARIS: Many people in France were happy to learn that with the easing of the nation’s lockdown, they might be able to take a summer vacation as normal in July or August.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe even encouraged them to go ahead and make bookings for destinations within France, safe in the knowledge that “the stakeholders of the tourism and hospitality sectors are committed to reimbursing them in full in the event the epidemic makes it impossible for them to go on vacation.”
International travel is another story, however, and caution is advised. Minister of State for European Affairs Amélie de Montchalin recommended that people hold off on booking trips to other European nations, adding: “There is not enough certainty surrounding the situation and what will be possible in two or three months.”
As in many other countries, the tourist industry in France has been badly affected by the coronavirus crisis. On May 14, the prime minister announced an €18 billion aid plan “to prevent the collapse of the tourism sector, which accounts for 8 percent of France’s GDP.”
While the return of domestic tourism is a welcome first step toward recovery, it is not yet clear whether French borders will remain closed to non-European visitors during the holiday season.
“For the time being, we have no idea,” said Rudy Salles, deputy mayor of Nice and former MP for the Maritime Alps region. One of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, it includes the French Riviera, Nice, Cannes and Monaco.
“The prime minister told us that the French can come on vacation. This is good news because up until now, people could not travel more than 100 kilometers from their main residence. Therefore, we are preparing a campaign to try and attract French customers.”
There are also hopes, he said, that the borders might soon open to travelers from other European nations.

“A probable opening of inter-European borders has been discussed, which would mean that Europeans will be able to travel,” Salles said. “If this is the case, we think Germans, Swiss, Austrians and Scandinavians will be able to come to the French Riviera. That would be in July but, for now, nothing is certain.”
Salles said he has no idea when tourists from elsewhere in the world might be able to visit France, but added that flights from some parts of the Middle East are expected to resume later in the year.
“It looks as if the borders will remain closed to people coming from the US, Russia, and Asia,” he said. “Emirates and other Gulf airlines are expected to resume their flights by the autumn. We have not received any announcements about the summer but things can change very quickly.
“We are therefore unable to plan for the future since we have no reliable information.”
Many businesses and parks in Nice and on the French Riviera are open, Salles said, and the beaches are due to reopen this weekend.
“People will not be allowed to sit on their towels on the beach but they can go for walks there,” he added. “From June 2, restaurants, bars and cafes will also be open, along with hotels that were closed due to the lack of customers.
“The situation is the same all over the French Riviera. Nice, Antibes, Juan-les-Pins, Cannes and Saint-Tropez are all following the same regulations.
“We are working together with the Regional Council and the two Regional Tourism committees, the French Riviera Committee and the Committee for the South of France.”

