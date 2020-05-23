You are here

922 citizens, residents benefit from Saudi Furijat initiative

Photo/SPA
Updated 24 May 2020
SPA

  Through the Absher platform, donors can make payments by clicking on the application icon on the directorate's website and choosing the category of beneficiary and the amount to donate
JEDDAH: The value of debt paid through donations as part of the Interior Ministry’s “Furijat” initiative has reached more than SR119 million ($31.7 million).
According to a media spokesman for the General Directorate of Prisons, 922 citizens and residents have benefited from the program.
The initiative aims to provide Saudis with a simple and safe medium through which to donate money to pay the debts of persons convicted in noncriminal financial cases and who are eligible for benefits from governmental support programs.
Through the Absher platform, donors can make payments by clicking on the application icon on the directorate’s website and choosing the category of beneficiary and the amount to donate. The process may be completed via the SADAD payment system provided by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency.
Recently, the directorate signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) to include the Furijat service in the WooW loyalty program.
Under the agreement, SAIB’s customers can contribute to settling bills by donating their WooW points electronically via online banking or the bank’s smart application.

 

Saudis turn to technology for Eid gatherings

  Family gatherings or not, the use of video-calling applications is keeping families close and loved ones even closer
JEDDAH: Many special Eid-related traditions have been broken this year as families are forced to stay home because of coronavirus restrictions. But technology has come to the rescue with many relying on video calls to bring family members and loved ones closer. 

Eid Al-Fitr is the occasion Saudis look forward to most — attending Eid prayers at the neighborhood mosque, wearing new clothes, the scent of frankincense around the home, and gathering with cousins at grandparents’ houses decked out with lights and decorations to mark the joyous occasion. 

As the Kingdom endures a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), many Saudis are refusing to allow the pandemic to break their spirits during Eid. Family gatherings or not, the use of video-calling applications is keeping families close and loved ones even closer.

Among those keeping Eid traditions alive, 27-year-old Mohammed Khayat has found a way to connect with his family who live outside Jeddah. Using Zoom, a popular videoconference platform, he has created a fun competition with family members. 

“There will be two boxes; one with easy questions, the other one with difficult questions. An example from the first box would be ‘act out a song, and if someone guessed it right, you win.’ Or ‘When was Jeddah founded?’ or ‘Who is the 17th grandson of my grandmother?’” he told Arab News.

Khayat highlighted the bright side of Eid during the pandemic with everyone available for a virtual gathering.

“It’s going to be fun, because not all family members are usually present in most of our Eid celebrations at the same time. Many live in different cities or even outside the Kingdom. Yes, it’s going to be online, but it’s a great chance for everyone to gather at the same time.”

Lujain Al-Jehani, 26, plans to put on her best clothes and enjoy Eid despite the global despair.

“We’re going to wear our Eid clothes, dress up, put makeup on, and do our hair and nails. We’re cleaning the house and preparing everything as we always do in Eid, but we’re not expecting any guests this year. It’s just us family together,” she told Arab News.

Before the pandemic, Al-Jehani usually spent Eid with her cousins, often spending the entire day at her grandmother’s house to enjoy the festivities. This year, Al-Jehani said that she and her family will keep their spirits high because “it’s still Eid.”

“I’m going to be spending quality time with my family at home. We will play boardgames, listen to music, have breakfast together and hang some Eid decorations. We want to do our Eid traditions within our family because it’s still Eid. We’ll enjoy spending Eid with our family. Thank God, we’re in good health and we’re together.”

 

